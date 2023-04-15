Politics
Egypt-Trkiye relations ‘good for now’
Making statements to Egyptian journalist Neshat ed-Deyhi on the plane he boarded on returning from his visit to Ankara, Foreign Minister Shukri gave remarkable messages regarding Türkiye. Stating that he has a positive relationship with Turkey and that the two countries have strategic relations based on a common history, Shukri said: “There is a great agreement between Egypt and Turkey to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”
INTERVIEW WITH ERDOGAN
According to Anadolu, indicating that the pace of contacts with Turkey over the past month and a half and the meeting of the two presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan And Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Doha are proof of a real political will to improve relations, said Shoukry, “Many meetings took place in a positive atmosphere with the Turkish side.”
Noting that Turkey and Egypt are two great countries and this provides a conducive environment for multidimensional relations, Shukri also mentioned the possibility of cooperation in the field of energy.
AGREEMENTS BETWEEN TWO COUNTRIES
Shoukry noted that the Turkish minister understood the importance of the impact of the Libyan issue on Egypt’s national security, that this was a good approach and that they agreed to see a stable and sovereign government Libya.
Noting that Türkiye has interests in Libya and does not interfere in any relationship as long as it does not affect Egypt’s national security, Shoukry said they agreed to define frameworks to work together to organize elections and establish a government that represents the Libyan people.
Regarding the Palestine question, says Shoukry, “There is a great agreement between Egypt and Turkey to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”
Asked about the possibility of Egypt bringing Turkey and Greece closer, “Egypt now maintains normal, positive and good relations with Turkey and maintains strategic relations with Turkey based on solid foundations and a common history,” he added. Shoukry gave the answer.
Stating that Egypt has succeeded in stabilizing the region in the past thanks to its close relations with Turkey, Shoukry said that it was trying to reduce the tension between Turkey and Greece, and that was in the interest of the country in terms of opening up areas of cooperation and coordination.
RUSSIAN-UKRAINE WAR
Regarding Turkey’s involvement in the solution of the Hedasi dam crisis, which has lasted for more than 10 years, between Egypt and Ethiopia concerning the use of Nile water, “It is understood that there is a will to help encourage the parties to reach a binding legal agreement, which we heard during the consultations (with the Turkish side),” Shoukry made his comment.
With reference to Ukraine war, said Shukri, “Egypt has suffered greatly from this economic crisis. We invite the parties to the negotiating table and we will continue to do so.”
Shoukry said he received an invitation from the Chairman of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan for the meeting on Syria to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will be attended by also members of the GCC. and the foreign ministers of Iraq and Jordan.
“WE WILL REVIEW THE DEVELOPMENT OF RELATIONS WITH IRAN”
Noting that the meeting is important in assessing the course of events, “This meeting gives the participants the opportunity to brief the participants on the current state of relations between Turkey and the Arab countries, how they will be supported and promoted, and to prepare for the Arab League Summit (which will will be held in Riyadh next month),” Shoukry said.
Shoukry answered a question about the development of Egyptian-Iranian relations as follows:
“Developments between Saudi Arabia and Iran are important and must be assessed. The Jeddah meeting is an opportunity to see the benefits of these developments. Egypt will assess these developments and constructive action will be taken on the work done in this context.
