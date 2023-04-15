Bihu celebration with a big welcome: Prime Minister Modi shares highlights of Assam visit | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared previews of his Friday Assam tour where he kicked off and laid the foundation stones for several projects worth around 14,300 crores. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Assamese dancers and musicians waiting before their performance (PTI) Read here: In PHOTOS: PM Modi holds roadshow in Guwahati and inaugurates the first AIIMS in the northeast In a 3-minute video shared by the Prime Minister, he can be seen attending several events like holding a road show, attending Bihu mega celebrations, inaugurating AIIMS Guwahati, etc. He dedicated AIIMS Guwahati, the first in the northeast, and three other medical colleges to the nation at an event on Friday in Assam. Furthermore, he launched the “Aapke Dwar Ayushman” campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries. He held a mega roadshow, from Basistha to Sarusajai in Guwahati and witnessed a mega Bihu dance, performed by over 11,000 Bihu dancers on the occasion of Bohag Bihu at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati, where he presided over a public function . The state set two Guinness World Records on Friday, for “largest Bihu dance and largest dhol drum ensemble”. While 11,304 performers took part in the Bihu dance, 2,548 performers took part in the dhol (drum) performance. CM Sarma received the certificate from Guinness judge Rishi Nath for the record feat. Addressing a public rally in Guwahati, Modi said: “These days there is a new phenomenon. Whenever I discuss the development that has taken place in the country over the past nine years, some people feel very uncomfortable. have ruled the country for decades, but why can’t they claim credit for the growth? » Modi said “credit hunger” and the idea of ​​rules had a negative impact on the country. He said previous governments saw the North East as a distant place that caused a sense of alienation. He expressed his joy and said, “people in the North East have come forward to take the reins of development into their own hands and are moving forward with development as a mantra.” Read here: PM Modi: Some people feel uncomfortable when I talk about growth over the past 9 years Modi has also virtually commissioned a methanol plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh by Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) with a capacity of 500 tonnes per day (TPD), built with an investment of 1,709 crores. Later in the day, he also attended and addressed the Gauhati High Court Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati along with Chief Minister of State Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said a “strong and responsive” justice system is essential to realizing the dreams of Indians in the 21st century. (With the inouts of the agencies)

