Retreat of Republican donors suggests Donald Trump is far from crowned





Without mentioning Trump’s name, Kemp blamed former presidents’ grievances over electoral losses and warned that no swing voter would vote for a GOP candidate making such claims, calling 2020 ancient history.

Kemp, who found himself the object of Trump’s ire after refusing to intervene to reverse his loss in Georgia in 2020, represents a wing of the Republican Party that has sought to resist Trump’s grip. The same goes for New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. The same goes for former Vice President Mike Pence. Here, as Trump held his own private meetings out of sight, the three were given privileged speaking slots.

The fact that the Republican committee has invited Trump dissidents, even potential candidates for the presidential primary in years to come, indicates that even if Trump holds the top spot in the polls, there are still many months of fighting ahead of him. His potential nomination is unlikely to come as a crowning achievement.

Party donors are still debating whether there is a viable alternative to Trump, though there is still no clear consensus on the matter, several people said in interviews over the weekend.

Standing in the lobby of the Four Seasons on Saturday, Sununu spoke of Trump like this: I don’t think he can win in 2024, the governor said in an interview. You don’t have to be mad about that. You don’t have to be negative about it. I think you just have to be ready to talk about it and bring real solutions to the table.

Over breakfast, according to a person in the room and a copy of his speech obtained by POLITICO, Kemp told donors the Republican nominee had to be able to win 16 votes in the Georgia Electoral College in order to win the White House. .

We must be able to win a general election, Kemp said. His comments could apply not just to Trump, but also to the defeat this fall of scandal-ridden Trump-backed candidates like Herschel Walker, who lost his race even as Kemp beat a well-funded Democratic challenger from almost 8 points.

So far, a solution to stopping Trump has proven elusive for donors and operatives who have claimed for years they were trying to do just that.

Other likely top Trump opponents, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.), were also invited to the RNC rally, but have declined due to scheduling conflicts. Former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson, who called on Trump to drop out of the race after indictment, and sunglasses-clad Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, presidential candidate presidency, have also received invitations. Hutchinson and Johnson buzzed around the retreat, but had no speaking slots.

They’re sorting out, Hutchinson said, referring to how donors here and party activists elsewhere have responded to officials like Kemp, Sununu, himself and others who say the party must avoid a repeat. of the 2020 general election. But they need to hear this message, and it feels like realism is coming to the party. And people have to really have the courage to say it before people are faced with this reality.

Sheltered by party tractors circling a honky-tonk neighborhood just beyond the gates, some of the GOP’s wealthiest supporters congregated inside the luxury hotel Friday and Saturday. There, they hoped to be reassured about the parties’ upcoming electoral prospects after a deadly midterm cycle and as an uncertain presidential election looms. Donors sipping white wine in the lobby lounge gawked at bachelorette parties in pink cowgirl hats on the sidewalk outside. Inside the hotel on Friday afternoon, a couple in town for a country music concert yelled at the sight of Kellyanne Conway, who was among the panelists for the weekend donor summit.

Prior to the meeting and throughout the weekend, a slate of 2024 Republican hopefuls scoured the East Coast and Midwest, the mad dash of candidates marking the busiest campaign week yet in the nascent presidential race. . And this main contest, of course, is a fight for what looks like an increasingly difficult chance to dethrone Trump.

How in God’s name could Donald Trump be portrayed as a victim? But it’s done, said a Republican donor at the event referring to Trump’s indictment, who spoke on condition of anonymity, like others there who spoke with POLITICO about the current presidential primary.

The donor accused Trump as the 2024 candidate of losing even to Biden, which is tragic in itself, but raised doubts about whether candidates he loved Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo had the charisma or the ability to pass.

Just minutes after the donor put Pompeos’ name forward as a candidate of interest, the former secretary of state announced late Friday that he would ultimately not seek the nomination. Pompeos’ move came after the GOP primary field gradually swelled and Trump rose in public polls.

But that hasn’t stopped Trump’s critics from lashing out in front of the donor audience.

In his Friday night speech and as donors dined on filet mignon and mashed potatoes, Pence denounced the politics of personality and the appeal of populism unmoored to timeless conservative values, according to a copy of his remarks. prepared. And the former Trump running mate described the presidential primary not just as a competition between the candidates involved, but as a clash of visions with existential implications.

Pence has taken on Trump directly in a number of policy areas, from defense and intervention in Ukraine to a soaring national debt and Trump’s opposition to compensation program reform, the calling him a former president. He criticized Republicans’ disinterest in waging a war on marriage equality, and the reluctance some now seem to have to further restrict abortion rights in two areas where he finds himself at odds with his former boss.

The uncertain political atmosphere this weekend is very different from the RNC donor retreat a year ago, when an optimistic group of New Orleans party benefactors expected to see a red wave at the 2022 midterm elections. President Joe Biden and Democratic incumbents had endorsement numbers in the tank, and the GOP had just given Virginia Democrats an unexpected bombardment months earlier.

But the Republican Senate’s anticipated takeover this fall never materialized, the party lost a seat in the chamber, and the GOP only narrowly regained control of the House (or, as Kemp put it). said on Saturday, barely regained a majority of the House.). Republicans lost gubernatorial races in Arizona and Pennsylvania that were widely seen as winnable, if not for the nomination of candidates who espoused Trump’s stolen election claims and other conspiracy theories that have proven unpopular with of the general electorate.

As the party elite rallied this time around, any sense of optimism about Republicans’ electoral prospects was far less palpable.

Another donor, who said he was not a die-hard Trump fan, questioned not only DeSanti’s ability to break through in the primaries, but whether he could win in the general election. Calling the recent indictment against jet fuel Trump in the primary, the donor, like others here, said he was almost adamant that Trump would be the party’s nominee in 2024.

Kemp, in his speech, outlined the policies he pursued to seek re-election as governor, a race he won against one of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars. Rather than move into the middle of politics, Kemp in his campaign has consistently touted deeply conservative measures like a six-week abortion ban, endorsing the unlicensed carrying of handguns, and banning some lessons in schools on racism.

But throughout his speech, Kemp chastised Republicans who have been distracted by allegations about a stolen election and, more recently, Trump’s current and ongoing court cases in New York and Georgia, saying such conversations only help Democrats.

Johnson, the Michigan candidate who is not currently running for president, carried a stack of his book, Two Cents to Save America, around the hotel lobby restaurant on Saturday. He laughed as he recounted what he learned from conversations with donors over the weekend, as well as from a panel of RNC advisory board members on Friday night.

Obviously, they know Trump lost, Johnson said. Even though we may have had an irregular situation in the elections, they say on stage, that has not changed. Were going to continue to have mass mail-in ballots. And if the Republicans want to win, they have to live under the new reality.

