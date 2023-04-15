Strong statement from Lula and Xi Jinping after the leaders’ meeting in Beijing

Brazil and China on Friday urged developed countries to meet their climate commitments, during a visit by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing aimed at strengthening economic and diplomatic ties.

The Brazilian president visited China to boost economic ties with Brazil’s main trading partner and affirm that his country “is back” on the international scene, after four years in power (2019-2022) of the extreme right Jair Bolsonaro, characterized by a certain withdrawal from the main Latin American economy.

During his visit, Lula questioned the use of the dollar as a global currency, criticized the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and met with representatives of Chinese technology company Huawei in Shanghai on Thursday, before holding a summit with Xi on Friday. .

The joint statement released after the meeting was directly aimed at the United States, Europe and other developed countries that reneged on commitments made at the 2009 UN climate talks in Copenhagen.

“We urge developed countries to honor their outstanding climate finance obligations and commit to their new collective goal, which goes well beyond $100 billion per year,” the document reads.

Developed countries promised in 2009 that from 2020 they would spend 100 billion dollars a year to help poor countries adapt to climate change, reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and undertake the energy transition .

And this amount of 100,000 million dollars, which has not been completed, must be increased in principle from 2025.

Lula, who took power in January, has undertaken a delicate balancing act, maintaining close relations with the United States.

His trip to China follows his February visit to Washington, where he met President Joe Biden.

“Our intention is not to distance ourselves from anyone, especially from such an important partner as the United States,” Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Friday.

“We want to restore the best possible relations and we want collaborations with the three big trading blocs: the United States, the European Union and China,” he added.

Lula was received by Xi in a red carpet ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, after attending a ceremony at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square and meeting Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Xi assured Lula that China’s economic development would benefit Brazil.

“China will pursue high-quality development, accelerate the creation of a new development paradigm, and promote high-level opening up,” he said.

“It will open new opportunities for Brazil and countries around the world,” he added, quoted in a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Lula questioned the use of the dollar as a global currency on Thursday, weeks after his government agreed with Beijing to exchange its own currencies and set aside the US currency.

“Why are all countries forced to do their trade linked to the dollar? (…) Today, a country must run after the dollar when it could export in its own currency”, he said. declared.

His statements came during the inauguration of former President Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016) at the head of the BRICS bank (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

In this act, Lula criticized the adjustment plans promoted by the IMF in debt-trapped countries like Argentina. in exchange for ransom lines.

“No bank can choke the economies of countries like the IMF is doing now in Argentina or like it has done with Brazil for so long and with all third world countries,” he said.

“No leader can work with a knife to his throat because (his country) is in debt.”

“Brazil is back”

Returning to power in January after serving two terms between 2003 and 2010, Lula is seeking to reposition Brazil in international geopolitics.

“The time when Brazil was absent from major global decisions is now a thing of the past,” he said in Shanghai. “Brazil is back,” he insisted.

On Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lula and Xi said ‘dialogue and negotiation’ are ‘the only possible way’ to resolve the crisis and urged other countries to play a ‘constructive role’ towards a solution politics, Xinhua reported.

Neither China nor Brazil have imposed sanctions on Russia as Western powers have done and are trying to position themselves as mediators to achieve peace.

(With information from AFP)