The Motera stadium pitch to help the Spinners? Check Team Stats, Records and Full IPL 2023 Details Here

Narendra Modi Stadium Presentation Report, GT vs RR: The Gujarat Titans will be back in their lair at the Narendra Modi Stadium when they take on the bloated Rajasthan Royals in a decisive encounter on Sunday. After a heartbreaking loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Titans bounced back with a narrow victory over the Punjab Kings, and they will want to keep their momentum going. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, will be looking for three straight wins after crushing Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Check out the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report, stats and recordings below. Follow the IPL 2023 LIVE updates with InsideSport.IN An offer IPL owners can’t refuse? Cash-strapped Saudi Arabia aim to overtake IPL 2023 as they woo Indian owners to host the world’s richest cricket competition in the Gulf PBKS vs GT Highlights: Rahul Tewatia Breaks Sam Curran & PBKS Hearts, Shubman Gill Powers GT to 6-Wicket Win, Watch IPL 2023 Highlights Match Details Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Match 23

Date and hour : Sunday, April 16, 7:30 p.m. IST

Sunday, April 16, 7:30 p.m. IST Place: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium: Field report Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is famous for having a flat surface. The increase in rebound could potentially be problematic, so hitters will have to change their strategy. Intermediaries can also involve spinners. In the second match of IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders had to fight to the last ball to chase a mammoth total of 204 runs. The season opener played here was also won by the chase team. As a result, the pattern should hold, and the team that wins the toss can choose to play first. Narendra Modi Stadium: Statistics and records Total number of matches 20 Hit 1st won 8 Flying 2nd won 12 Highest total 207/7 in 20 overs by Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Lowest total 102 all out by Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 Highest Pursuit 204/6 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Lowest Total Defended 134 by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals in 2014 First innings average Rating: 169 2nd innings average Rating: 158 GT vs RR: streaming and live streaming Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be broadcast live on Cinema Jio free app. GT vs RR: Likely Playing XIs Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little Rajasthani Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS/Follow the IPL 2023 live updates with InsideSport.IN Related

