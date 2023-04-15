Everything Trump Said About Mass Shootings In NRA Speech





Former President Donald Trump insisted that the continuing epidemic of mass shootings in the United States is “not a gun problem” at an annual meeting of the National Rifle Association (NRA ).

Trump, speaking at the NRA meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, argued without evidence that Democrats, mental health issues, the transgender community and marijuana use were instead to blame for the eruption of deadly mass shootings, while paying tribute to police and offering prayers for the families of the three children and three adults who were killed in a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, the month last.

“Our hearts were broken by news of the monstrous attack on a Christian elementary school in Nashville,” Trump said. “We wrap these beautiful families in our love and lift them up in our prayers. We also salute the heroes of law enforcement who ran into danger and took down this killer with a speed and skill that made us all very , very proud.”

“It is an outrage and a tragedy that year after year the Democrats in Washington continue to hijack common sense school safety measures in their sweeping gun control agenda, which in virtually every case fails. would do nothing to prevent attacks from demented and disturbed individuals,” he added.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at the 2023 National Rifle Association Forum in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday. Trump did not blame guns for America’s surge in deadly mass shootings. Instead, without evidence, the indicted former president blamed Democrats, mental health issues, the transgender community and marijuana use. Scott Olson/Getty

The former president claimed that school shootings were never mentioned “until around the year 2000”. He said guns were not to blame for gun violence, arguing that the problem was rather “social” and “spiritual”.

“Our country has been teeming with weapons for centuries, and there was no talk of schoolboy massacres until around the year 2000,” Trump said. “That’s when it really started, they started talking about it. It’s not a gun problem. It’s a mental health problem. It’s a social problem. It’s a cultural problem. It’s a spiritual problem.”

While the number of shootings in American schools has increased in recent years, it is not a new phenomenon, with the first recorded incident occurring before the founding of the country in 1764. The bulk of shootings in schools the most lethal, however, have occurred in recent decades.

Trump has promised he will overturn existing gun laws if elected to a second, non-consecutive term in the White House, while working to arm teachers and install armed security guards “at the entrance of every school in America”.

“I will be calling on Congress to repeal totally ineffective legislation that makes it harder to protect our schools and makes it easier for criminals to face no opposition when they enter,” he said. “For about $12 billion, we could fund armed security guards at the entrance to every school in America and also arm every volunteer teacher.”

The former president went on to baselessly suggest that transgender people were to blame for the mass shootings, saying he would “promptly” order the Food and Drug Administration to “convene an independent outside committee to investigate the matter of whether hormone treatments and transgender ideology increased the risk of extreme depression, aggression, and even violence.”

“I think most of us already know the answer, don’t we? Trump added.

There is no evidence that transgender hormone treatments are responsible for the mass shootings. Transgender people make up a very small percentage of the US population and have committed a tiny fraction of mass shootings, the bulk of which are committed by cisgender men.

Geoff Wetrosky, national campaign manager for the Human Rights Campaign, denounced Trump’s comments in an emailed statement to Newsweek, saying the former president had “submitted to the firearms lobby and had once again focused his anger on an already marginalized population in a desperate attempt to annoy his base.

“Extremist anti-equality politicians, led by Trump, continue to go out of their way to attack transgender Americans rather than address the real issues that affect us all, including the scourge of gun violence, the number one killer of children and teenagers in America,” Wetrosky added.

The former president also suggested without evidence that “common psychiatric drugs” and “genetically modified” marijuana could be behind the shooting. He promised he would not rest until he “discovered all the diseases that we see in our country”.

“We need to determine whether common psychiatric drugs, as well as genetically modified cannabis and other narcotics, cause psychotic seizures,” Trump said. “We have issues that we’ve never seen before, and people kind of think they understand why.”

As of Friday, there have been 155 mass shootings in the United States this year, according to Gun Violence Archive. More than 12,000 people are estimated to have died in 2023 due to gun violence from all causes.

Trump, who faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents in New York, multiple civil lawsuits and investigations that could lead to more criminal charges, is the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election. .

The ex-president continues to falsely claim that the 2020 presidential election was ‘stolen’ from him due to massive fraud, despite getting 7 million fewer popular votes than President Joe Biden and the decisive 306-232 defeat in the Electoral College.

