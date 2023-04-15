Jokowi dissolves 6 state enterprises, what is the fate of their assets?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A total of six state enterprises (BUMN) were dissolved. This is known from the publication of six government regulations (PP). The three PPs issued followed the General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) resolution dissolving PT Industri Sandang Nusantara (Persero) (“ISN”) (PP number 14 of 2023), PT Kertas Kraft Aceh (Persero) (“KKA ”) (PP number 17 of 2023) and PT Industri Kaca (Persero) (“IGLAS”) (PP number 18 of 2023). Meanwhile, three more dissolution PPs have been issued following a court ruling that bankrupted PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines (Persero) (bankrupt) (PP number 8 of 2023), PT Kertas Leces (Persero ) (bankrupt) (PP issue 9 of 2023), PT Istaka Karya (Persero) (bankrupt) (PP issue 13 of 2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT With the issuance of six PPs signed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the dissolution of the six BUMNs is effective and binding. Director of Investment 1 and Restructuring of PT Perusahaan Pengelola Aset (“PPA”), Rizwan Rizal Abidin, said the dissolution of BUMNs was the best way to provide legal certainty to all parties by prioritizing to the principle of justice. The assets of dissolved state enterprises will be auctioned, so it will be more beneficial to support the economy for the people and the country. Of the six BUMNs that were dissolved, three BUMNs were dissolved by the GMS dissolution mechanism, namely ISN, KKA and IGLAS. Meanwhile, Merpati Nusantara Airlines, Istaka Karya and Kertas Leces have been dissolved following bankruptcy. Upon dissolution by the GMS, a liquidator will be appointed to complete the process of selling the assets and settling obligations, including tax, employees and other creditors. Meanwhile, for public companies that have gone bankrupt, the trustee currently manages the bankrupt assets which are supervised by the supervisory judge. For information, the Surabaya District Court has determined the distribution list for the first phase of proceeds from the sale of Merpati Nusantara Airlines assets in December 2022. Meanwhile, several Istaka Karya assets are being auctioned through the State Wealth and Auction Service Office (KPKNL). While the Kertas Leces bankruptcy process is currently being handled by the curator. The final step in the dissolution process, either through the GMS mechanism for dissolution or bankruptcy, is the revocation of the NPWP and the announcement of the revocation of legal entity status through the Official Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia (BNRI) which states that the legal entity is officially closed. “We hope for the support of all parties so that the dissolution process can proceed as planned in the dissolution PP, so that it has a positive impact on supporting the transformation efforts of BUMN,” Rizwan concluded. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article This is the fate of a BUMN that has 7 employees in the hands of Jokowi (dce)



