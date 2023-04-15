



It comes as Mr Khan, mayor of London since 2016, has been accused of misleading the public about the health effects of air pollution in a bid to justify the scheme, which is being challenged before the courts by the councils of London. The figures he cited on pollution deaths are based on Imperial College modeling indicating that pollution accounts for 70,200 years of life lost each year, the equivalent of 4,100 deaths or 17 years of life per person. But critics have called the figures misleading, saying any effect of air pollution is small and largely outweighed by gains in life expectancy. Together, a campaign group has calculated that pollution takes an average of 68 hours from the life of every Londoner every year, with life expectancy increasing by an average of 73 days a year. The Telegraph has learned that the mayor’s office paid nearly £46,000 for the Imperial report, which has not been peer reviewed. The Advertising Standards Authority has also asked TfL for evidence that Ulez will help clean up poor air after 370 people complained that adverts for the program were misleading. Policies must be proportionate Ben Pile of Together said: No one is against clean air, and it is right for politicians to consider ways to minimize pollutants. But policies must be proportionate and based on solid evidence. Rather than causing deaths, at worst, air pollution slightly hinders the rate at which life expectancy increases. London’s air is the cleanest it has been in centuries, and the life expectancy of Londoners has increased in the age of the automobile. Figures from Together also show that, in London boroughs struggling with expansion, the average number of days lost to pollution if causal is among the lowest in the capital. Bromley residents would lose 42-50 hours a year but gain 73 days, leaving a net gain of between 71.25 and 70.92 days. Similarly, the average Bexley resident would lose 52-53 hours, Harrow 34-41, Hillingdon 41-50. Together pointed out that there was still no scientific consensus on whether air pollution caused deaths, and that government reports warned against using estimates of mortality in where they would mislead the public. He argued that the Ulez program risked harming the economy, which plays a much bigger role in health and life expectancy than pollution, with a linear effect of longer lifespan seen between incomes of 15,000 and 35,000 per year. In contrast, there is no relationship between boroughs with higher life expectancies and lower air pollution, partly because young people tend to live in heavily polluted urban areas and residents older in less polluted outlying districts.

