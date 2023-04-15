Budd endorses Donald Trump for president in 2024





US Senator Ted Budd, RN.C., has endorsed former President Donald Trump for president in 2024.

Just a few years ago America was strong, but now under (President) Joe Biden we are a nation in decline, Budd, who lives in Davie County, said in a statement. Our economy is faltering, our wide-open southern border is tragically destroying lives, and our country’s power and influence in the world is diminished.

Under President Trump, our economy had record growth and families were starting to move forward, Budd said. The neighborhoods were safer. All over the world we were achieving peace. We were respected by our allies and feared by our enemies.

That’s why I endorse Donald J. Trump for president, Budd said.

Hardworking, everyday families need a return to the America First agenda to restore prosperity and peace.

Trump’s endorsement of Budds came the day Trump answered questions for nearly seven hours in New York during his second deposition in a legal battle with the New York attorney general over his company’s business practices.

Trump has been meeting all day with attorneys for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who prosecuted Trump last year. His lawsuit claims that Trump and his family misled banks and associates by giving them false information about his net worth and the value of assets such as hotels and golf courses.

Budd, a former three-term congressman, won the open U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina in November 2022 by beating Democrat Cheri Beasley.

Budd, 51, succeeded the retired Republican. Senator Richard Burr, originally from Winston-Salem. Trump backed Budd in his bid to win the Senate seat.

Budd, also from Winston-Salem, appeared alongside Trump at a September 2022 rally in Wilmington.

Trump praised Budd as America’s First Conservative star in Congress and urged his supporters to support him.

In turn, Budd thanked the former president for returning to North Carolina.

As president, Trump traveled to Charlotte in October 2018 in part to rally support for Budd, who was then seeking re-election in North Carolina’s 13th congressional district and fellow Republican candidate and native of Winston-Salem, Mark Harris, in the 9th district.

In November 2018, Budd defeated Democrat Kathy Manning to win a second term in the U.S. House.

Harris, a Baptist minister, got the most votes in the November 2018 election, but an investigation soon began into allegations centering on McCrae Dowless, who was hired for Harris’ campaign in Bladen County.

