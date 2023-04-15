Politics
Lula’s return and the dream of a BRICS revival
-Analysis-
PARIS In the popular concept of the “global south,” which refers to the non-Western world expressing distrust of the West, Brazil plays an important role. And its president, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, who returned to power in January, was quick to demonstrate this.
Lula was in China this week at a time when the balance of power in the new century is being redefined. Brazil and China are both members of BRICS, a club of emerging countries that also includes South Africa, India and Russia. (Wrap
When the BRICS emerged in the 2000s, during Lula’s first term, he believed he had found a blueprint for an alternative world. However, the club failed to deliver on their promises, in part due to China’s disproportionate weight compared to their partners and their superpower ambitions.
Back in power, Lula quickly booked his way to Beijing, after an initial trip to Washington. His statements show that he has not lost his vision of a post-Western world in which the BRICS would occupy a central place.
The Sino-Brazilian relationship has for years been the largest South-South commercial link in the world: 150 billion dollars a year. Lula’s first priority was to strengthen this relationship after the not-so-successful years under his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. With Lula, confidence has returned.
But above all, Lula developed an idea that is important for China, and beyond: ending the dominance of the dollar in the global financial system. The Brazilian president devoted a significant portion of a recent speech to this idea, asking with feigned naivety: “Every night I wonder why all countries have to trade in dollars. Why can’t we trade in our own currency? one day that the dollar would be the reference currency after the disappearance of the gold standard?
The War in Ukraine and the Global South
What is more interesting is that this widely welcomed rhetoric was uttered at the headquarters of the BRICS Development Bank, a competitor to post-war institutions such as Bretton Woods and the World Bank. Lula also attended the installation of the new leader of the BRICS Bank, who is none other than the former Brazilian president Dilma Roussef.
President Lula’s initiatives will have to be scrutinized.
The BRICS club is certainly full of contradictions, not least with the inclusion of Russia despite drowning under sanctions, with a president facing charges from the International Criminal Court. This makes holding the next summit in South Africa all the more complicated.
Nevertheless, the war in Ukraine has reshuffled the cards and reignited the ambitions of those who challenge the Western-led world order. (Indeed, in ends his visit to China On Saturday, Lula told reporters that the United States “”needed to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace. The European Union must start talking about peace.”
End the dominance of the dollar
China has long sought to end the dominance of the dollar in international trade, a determined effort that has proven quite successful as the Chinese yuan is increasingly used, to the point of overtaking the euro in trade.
French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview on his return from Beijing last week, expressed concern over overreliance on the dollar: “We must not depend on the extraterritoriality of the dollar.” which went relatively unnoticed.
New balances are gradually being established, and President Lula’s initiatives will have to be examined if they have a chance of succeeding. Few attempt a second time to shape a post-Western world.
