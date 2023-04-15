Jokowi and Prabowo become the witnesses of the wedding of Kevin Sanjaya and Valencia





Kevin Sanjaya and Valencia Tanoesoedibjo got married civilly at the Park Hyatt hotel in Jakarta on Saturday (4/15). Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto have become witnesses to the civil registry. Previously, the couple tied the knot in Paris, France on Thursday (3/23). However, state registration was not completed until three weeks later, so the marriage is legally valid in Indonesia. In the photo shared by Valencia’s sister, Clarissa Tanoe, President Joko Widodo can be seen signing a document in front of the bride and groom. While Prabowo sat opposite the Indonesian number one. Both wore neat suits. Additionally, Iriana Joko Widodo appeared to be wearing a white kebaya at the event. While Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Liliana Tanoesoedibjo wore the same green clothes as Kevin Sanjaya’s parents. Wealth Kevin Sanjaya and Valencia Tanoesoedibjo Valencia Tanoesoedibjo is the second child of Hary Tanoesoedibjo, owner of the MNC group and founder of the Perindo party. He is ranked as the 40th richest person in Indonesia according to Forbes magazine with assets of IDR 15.2 trillion as of December 2021. Hary Tanoesoedibjo’s wealth has increased to IDR 19.37 trillion as of August 2, 2022. Apart from running the family business, Valencia has also started his own business. Here is Valencia Tanoe’s progress:

1. Director of PT MNC Studios International Tbk (2017 – present)

2. Director of PT MNC Digital Indonesia (2015-present)

3. CEO of PT Producer Pangan Asia (2016-present)

4. Managing Director of GTV (2019-present) 5. Managing Director of RCTI+ (2019-present)

5. Pemilik bisnis Fashion digital media platform The F Thing, Clemence Ellery Fina Jewellery, Woolloomooloo Coffee, Label fahion Legitimate, Lovo Clothing. While Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo is currently the Indonesian men’s doubles badminton player with Marcus Gideon. According to The sportsGrail, Kevin has an income of US$245,000 or IDR 3.58 billion in 2021. This income places Kevin as the eighth highest earning badminton athlete in the world. In 2019, Kevin also received a bounty of IDR 8-9 billion. While the top spot is occupied by badminton athlete from Japan, Kento Momota. Momota has earnings of up to USD 506,900 or around IDR 7.42 billion. Kevin also has other sources of wealth from sponsors, advertising stars, and social media endorsements. He also started his own business, namely vinion milk drinks which are distributed in Medan, Jakarta, Bali, Malang.

