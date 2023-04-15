Donald Trump Jr. calls for an end to the Bud Light boycott





Anheuser-Busch has found an unexpected ally as the boycott against one of their flagship beers, Bud Light, rages on: Donald Trump Jr.

The boycott in response to Bud Light’s partnership with transwoman/female cartoonist Dylan Mulvaney has hit the company hard. High-profile figures have taken a stand against Bud Light, including Kid Rock and Ted Nugent (although Uncle Ted doesn’t drink).

But it’s not just Detroit musicians who have decided to move away from the beer you order when there’s nothing else on tap. Walk past any crate of beer and I bet you’ll see stacks of unsold Bud Light as people walk away with cases of Coors Light and Miller Lite under their arms.

So if you had to guess who would be one of the first to come to the company’s defense after a world-class clinic on what not to do in a situation like this, Donald Trump Jr. wouldn’t have been one of the first guesses. .

I would have guessed it only after Meghan Markle, the cast of Friends, or the Dalai Lama (an attempt by Hail Mary to rebuild her image by playing revivals), but maybe before JK Rowling or her old man, Donald J. Trump.

It’s a real-world twist from M. Night Shyamalan-ian for the ages.

Donald Trump Jr. is an ally the folks at Anheuser-Busch probably didn’t expect. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Donald Trump Jr. says Anheuser-Busch’s past political donations should lead to end of boycott

On his show Rumble, Triggered, Don Jr. said Anheuser-Busch’s lobbying story, which involved donating to conservatives, should end the boycott, which led to a $5 billion drop in capitalization stock market.

We looked at Anheuser-Busch’s history of political donations and lobbying. And guess what? They actually support Republicans, he explained, according to the New York Post. Last cycle, their employees and PAC gave about 60% to Republicans and 40% to Democrats.

“It’s literally almost unheard of in corporate America, where it’s really easy to wake up, where they do it all the time, where there’s a consequence to being really conservative. So 60/40 on the conservative side, that’s is a big problem.

It’s an interesting argument. However, it is not uncommon for giant corporations like Anheuser-Busch to donate money to both sides of the political equation.

Trump also said senior company officials were also unaware of the campaign. Therefore, their company should not be held responsible for such a monumental mistake. Their contributions to leading Republicans like Ohio Sen. JD Vance and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy mean little to people who want to keep politics out of their beer in the first place.

This Bud Light boycott is probably one of the most successful consumer boycotts in quite some time and possibly ever. Now that other brands like Yuengling are trying to counter Bud Light’s mistakes by relying on pro-American values, people who quit Bud Light won’t be coming back.

Even though Dondald Trump Jr. would like that to happen.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle

