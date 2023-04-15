Imran Khan assured he was not anti-American: US Congressman





ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Congressman Brad Sherman says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan assured him he was not anti-American and believed in the supremacy of the rule of law, ARY News reported on Saturday. .

Speaking to international media, the US congressman said he had a phone conversation with former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, during which the latter assured that he was not anti-American and believed in the supremacy of the rule of law.

Brad Sherman pointed to a letter written to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about concerns over democracy, human rights and rule of law violations in Pakistan, saying the letter was not specifically to support the head of the PTI.

He added that it was he who criticized Imran Khan for accusing the United States of overthrowing the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that US Congressman Brad Sherman wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressing his concerns about democracy, human rights and rule of law violations in Pakistan.

Read more: Imran Khan and US lawmakers discuss issues of common concern

In a letter, Sherman asked Blinken to guide U.S. policy in Pakistan toward a greater commitment to human rights and to use all U.S. diplomatic channels to urge Pakistani authorities to investigate the allegations. suspected abuses and to hold accountable anyone who might be responsible.

I urge the authorities to ensure that politicians or citizens who simply want to demonstrate are not subject to anti-democratic consequences, he added.

He highlighted several alleged cases of human rights abuses in Pakistan including cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and media banning of his speeches, detention of protesters, alleged torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and journalist Jameel Farooqui, and the recent arrest of the PTI leader. Ali Amin Gandapur.

