Trump made less than $201 from Truth Social, up to $1 million from ‘Hero’ NFTs





Trump has revealed details about his financial earnings in a new filing that provides insight into his business ventures. He said he earns up to $1 million from his NFT trading cards which depict him in heroic guises. He also revealed that he earns less than $201 through his Truth Social social media platform. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump reported low earnings from his social media platform Truth Social, but revealed his non-fungible trading cards were surprisingly lucrative, according to his personal financial disclosure form filed Friday.

Trump said he earned less than $201 from Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, which he started after being banned from various social media platforms following the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising.

The company, which Trump owns 90%, is valued between $5 million and $25 million on the form.

While Truth Social hasn’t generated any major wins, the former president did reveal other lucrative ventures on the record, which is a requirement of all federal candidates.

Trump said he won between $100,000 and $1 million from CIC Digital, the company behind the NFT trading cards he released in December, which depicted him in various heroic guises, including as a super – hero, astronaut and cowboy.

The cards were originally priced at $99 each, but some have fetched thousands of dollars. The collection sold out within hours, and CoinDesk reported at the time to have grossed over $1 million.

Trump said at the time that he didn’t view the effort as an investment, but did it because he liked the art and thought the cards were “pretty cute.”

Trump also revealed that he earned more than $5 million in speaking fees and between $100,000 and $1 million for his 1987 memoir “The Art of the Deal.”

The documents suggest Trump’s business empire is valued at around $1.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.

While the filing provides some insight into how the former president’s business ventures have fared since he left office, the disclosure only requires him to report information across a broad spectrum.

Trump filed the disclosure after being granted two 45-day extensions and risking a $200 fine if he delays further.

