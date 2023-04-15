Lula da Silva and Xi Jinping accuse the United States of encouraging war in Ukraine





China continues to have more allies on American soil. Brazil, with its president Lula da Silva, is a new country supporting the Asian giant in the region. Proof of this is the visit that the Brazilian president made to his counterpart Xi Jinping, a meeting that left harsh words against the United States. After strengthening ties of friendship with China, Lula da Silva opposed the government of Joe Biden. The United States must stop encouraging war and start talking about peace, the European Union must start talking about peace, Lula told reporters in Beijing before leaving for the United Arab Emirates. As Lula da Silva visited China, he threw darts at Joe Biden’s government – Photo: Getty Images / Kyodo News In this way, the international community will be able to convince the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and the Ukrainian leader, Volodmir Zelensky, that peace is in the interest of the whole world, added the Brazilian President. At the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Xi Jinping’s government blamed the United States for the start of this war. Those who follow the lead of the United States in fanning the flames and then blaming others are truly irresponsible, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying said at the time. Hua Chunying, Vice Foreign Minister of China – Photo: Getty Images/VCG Lula da Silva playing both sides with China and USA The Brazilian president has undertaken a delicate balancing act, maintaining close relations with the United States and China. The trip to the Asian giant included an economic agenda in Shanghai and another more political one in Beijing where he met his counterpart Xi Jinping. This visit to China followed his visit last February to Washington, where he met President Joe Biden. Lula da Silva had previously met Joe Biden in February 2023. – Photo: Reuters Lula was convinced that strengthening ties between Brasilia and Beijing would cause no scratches with Washington. Unlike Western powers, neither China nor Brazil imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and are trying to position themselves as mediators to achieve peace. In recent days, the Brazilian President had suggested that Ukraine cede the Crimean peninsula to Russia to facilitate the end of the war, and asserted that the President of Ukraine, Volodmir Zelensky, cannot want everything. Lula da Silva’s visit to China hopes not to upset US government – Photo: Getty Images (Russian President Vladimir) Putin cannot keep the territory of Ukraine. Perhaps Crimea will be mentioned. But what has invaded again needs to be rethought, Lula also said during a meeting with reporters at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia. Lula advocates the creation of a group of countries to work on a negotiated solution to the conflict caused by the Russian invasion, and before the trip he had promised that upon his return from China, this group would be created. Asked about the progress of this initiative after his conversation with Xi, the president did not give details. It takes patience to talk with Putin and Zelensky, he stressed. But above all, it is necessary to convince the countries supplying arms, encouraging the war, to stop. For the moment, President Biden has not referred to Lula’s strong statements. *With information from AFP.

