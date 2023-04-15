Fallout Over Celtic Win grows with the Ibrox forums going deeper into the gutter.

One of my all-time favorite movie lines takes place during Nixon, in a fabricated scene where White House attorney John Dean meets, in secret, Watergate ringleader and president blackmailer Howard Hunt, played by the brilliant Ed Harris. .

When asked how anyone has the balls to try to extort the man in the Oval Office, Hunt smiles and tells Dean he’s asking the wrong question. The real question is, why is he paying Hunt asks, inscrutable. And then he adds the killer.

Sooner or later, you’re going to learn what everyone who knew Richard Nixon learns the hard way. He is darkness, reaching out to darkness.

And I love that line because it’s beautiful and sinister and enigmatic and at the same time so evocative of Nixon’s character.

Darkness tends towards darkness.

It’s wonderful, and it’s a line I’ve found myself thinking about in various contexts over the years since I first heard it, especially every time I’ve looked at Donald Trump from behind a desk. The same thought came to me more than once while watching Boris Johnson.

What this statement refers to is a tendency towards self-destruction. There is a soulless black void in Nixon, Trump and Johnson as there is, I think, in Putin and others like them. A kind of thirst for the abyss. It’s a scary thought when you consider that all of these people were in charge of nuclear arsenals and two of them are obviously insane.

You can’t read the Ibrox fan forums without realizing that many of those who post there have the same chronic condition.

The darkness on these forums is so global, the hate so visceral and raw, that I sometimes think it must be exhausting to be immersed in them as some of them obviously are.

There is so little love for their own club in these forums.

There are very few positive emotions of any kind, and I’m not talking about happiness, which is there in one form or another when they win. But even happiness there has a perverse side. It is most often related to the Orwellian idea that OBrien expresses so vividly in 1984, that of a boot trampling on a human face.

Victory for them is incomplete unless it comes with a pole ax kill to rejoice. An enemy whipped and scourged in the streets as Roman generals once took prisoners as trophies for their triumphs. It’s not about how they feel. It’s about joy in someone else’s suffering, the way so much of their culture is portrayed.

If you want an example of what it looks like in the real and raw, head over to their forums during Remembrance weekend and check out how much time they spend obsessing over who else is paying silent respect and who does not. I sometimes think that if everyone in the country did what they do for a year, they would get bored of it all and give it up almost overnight. Because then he would have lost the only point they see there.

Their belief in conspiracies and the Invisible Hand has raged on these forums for years. 2012 turbocharged the madness that I’m sure was already here in embryonic form. The media has fueled and watered the madness in its embrace and promotion of the lies of victimhood and survival. These things helped subscriptions for a while, but there was, and is, not only an element of deliberate destruction, but also an unintended penchant for self-destruction.

They are truly darkness seeking darkness.

The outpouring of savagery, madness and pure bile over the past seven days has been extraordinary to behold, even by their usual standards.

Kevin Clancy, who has been a hate figure there since some of their intrepid investigators went to dig into his background to find out which school he went to thinking that for just two seconds his personal details were leaked on social media and people were encouraged to give him stick.

This turned into threats against him and his family. I hope his lawyers look into these forums, and especially following the SFA’s statement on this, where the broad consensus was that the guy got what he deserved.

For making a 50/50 decision in a football match, did he deserve death threats?

He deserved to have his family’s safety compromised?

You read this stuff and it’s a wonder these forums aren’t monitored more closely.

To me, some of what’s on there is just as deranged, sick and twisted as you’ll find on 4Chan and far-right websites where Jews, blacks and Muslims are blamed for all the ills of life. ‘West. World, and where some of the posters have succeeded in linking each of them in a strange nexus of evil that stretches across continents and whose ambition is nothing less than the enslavement of the white Christian race .

Listen, referees in this country should be vetted like everyone else in the industry. The protective covering that surrounds them has allowed them to become complacent, lazy, and perhaps even corrupt. I have never hidden my opinion that some of them should never be allowed to officiate at our games, because they are compromised.

But that’s far from saying they should be watched to suggest they should be hunted down and hunted and terrorized and ostracized. This is not the case. What kind of people think it’s appropriate?

It’s football.

It’s a game everyone is passionate about, but most of us understand that those on the other side of the line are not phantom monsters from another dimension, but human beings of flesh and blood. blood who just want a normal life like us.

Nothing that happens on a football pitch is worth it or worth it.

Too many people still treat this all as a life or death struggle with an implacable enemy and there are also some of these crazies on our side and I can’t stand them any more than the people who posted personal information on Clancy and suggested their crazy companions pile on.

Songs about dead managers and players and kit men just dredging the same gutter no matter what color scarves the singers wear and not just the game but the world would be a better place if those people didn’t share the planet with us.

Kevin Clancy didn’t cheat last weekend.

But even if he did, even if this guy did everything he could to deny them every chance he had, these people have no sense of proportion.

Nothing he did or did not do justified threatening his well-being or that of his wife and children, it is despicable.

Last night every single person on these forums who said they were getting what they deserved shamed and disgraced themselves and their club but their club’s statement only threw oil on the fire, and those inside knew full well they were doing it.

The club itself is darkness reaching out to darkness. Every time they pander to the lowest common denominator of support, every time they act like deranged lunatics with these statements and their childish stomping, every time they fan the flames like that, they lose a little more credibility and a few more neutrals drift away.

I understand dealing with basic support.

Every club has to do this to some extent.

But the hard core is becoming more and more radicalized and goofy.

The spread of this stuff is like a virus, sweeping through their fan base, and the club should consider the appalling damage it could do not only to the rest of the game but also to the club itself.

They saw how these elements began to target them.

And after?

A few years ago, these people were suggesting cutting the Celtics’ allowance.

To the shock of our club, the board of directors complied with this element. And where did it lead?

Where we are now, where not only are Celtic refusing to give them the allowances they were used to, but hardly any other club is also following a trend they started when they decided to give in to the loudest votes strengths of the room.

When Rangers fans protested against the BBC in 2019, I have no doubt some of those currently serving at the club found it hilarious, but no one is laughing anymore.

Because these protests have given the lunatics a taste of power and they haven’t been shy about using it against whatever targets they think they deserve. Now it’s their own club and their managers in the crosshairs and soon it will be the manager himself.

And that’s doubly likely given the widespread belief that they forced Ross Wilson out.

No institution so steeped in hate can survive.

Living like this, being immersed in it, must be exhausting. It must sap the collective souls of everyone involved, and that cannot be maintained indefinitely. Because not only does it crush those imbued with it in the moment, but watching it from the outside must be terribly off-putting.

Which means their club, which no longer even pays lip service to the idea of ​​reaching out, growing its fan base, expanding its appeal, will shrink to the point where even cuts can’t maintain its vital force.

In short, this club is going to die not from a massive calamitous event, but from the natural death that occurs when all the well-meaning neutrals turn away in dismay, and you find yourself with an ever-diminishing clientele.

Right now, it’s nothing that Scottish football should fear the least.

This game would be better off without a club whose fan base is made up of so many vicious people, and the fact is there are still seven league games and a cup semi-final to come here and the descent into foaming madness . was the most extreme I have ever seen.

What worries me, and should worry everyone, is that we haven’t even seen the worst yet.

There will be 25,000 people in Hampden with a big chip on their shoulders even before kick-off, and home to the SFA to boot, an organization with whom their relationship is only marginally better than the one they have with us.

Darkness tending towards darkness. God knows how bad it could get.