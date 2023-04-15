How Trump’s lawsuit against Michael Cohen could backfire.





On Wednesday, Donald Trump filed a $500 million lawsuit that he may regret. He sued his former fixer, Michael Cohen, alleging that Cohen breached his duty of confidentiality as Trump’s former attorney.

There is reason to believe that the winner of this competition will be freedom of information relevant to the 2024 presidential election, and the Americas’ right to it. In the constant pursuit of revenge for Trump, he has opened the door to revealing evidence of how he abused the justice system for retaliatory purposes during his final year as president.

It is not difficult to project from this the danger to fair and just justice that Trump presents if he is re-elected. Voters should have the facts while he runs, and Trump may have just made sure we do.

Revenge is in Trump’s blood, learned from his father, Fred, described by his niece, Mary Trump, as an emotionally abusive sociopath from his mentor, disbarred attorney Roy Cohn.

In this case, Michael Cohen voluntarily cooperated with Manhattan prosecutors investigating Trump’s actions. After multiple interviews with the district attorney’s office, Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury that indicted Trump on 34 counts of making false business entries on March 30. Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.

There are two reports that Trump’s lawsuit against Cohen was filed in retaliation for testifying against his former boss.

First, Trump only prosecuted Cohen after he was indicted. Trump could have sued at any time in the three years since Cohen testified publicly against Trump in Congress in 2019.

Second, Trump’s lawyers have tripped over themselves trying to explain why they’re suing now. Cohen’s conduct, they said, had reached a proverbial crescendo and left [Trump] no alternative but to seek legal redress.

It’s the crescendo, silly!

Our eyes don’t lie when we look at Trump and see a vindictive personality demonstrating a clear motive for retaliation. The problem for Trump is that his quest for recovery often brings him into the crosshairs of his targets. His lawsuit against Cohen is likely to do just that.

Trump has just blazed a trail of discovery and public education that Cohen had sought in another lawsuit that a judge reluctantly felt compelled to dismiss last November due to Supreme Court law limiting personal actions against government officials.

The backstory begins in May 2020, with William Barrs’ Justice Department and the Bureau of Prisons reincarceration of Cohen after his parole. (Cohen had spent a year behind bars for violating federal campaign finance laws at the behest of individual #1.) Trumps DOJof of which the Bureau of Prisons was a party claimed that Cohen, while he was under house arrest, had violated a condition of his parole by writing his anti-Trump memoir, Disloyal.

Showing sheer retribution, they put Cohen in solitary confinement for 16 days. At that time, a federal court granted Cohens’ habeas corpus petition, ordering his release on the grounds that the reincarceration was retaliatory for his desire to exercise his 1st Amendment rights.

Sound familiar?

In December 2021, Cohen sued Trump for orchestrating the reincarceration. In November 2022, Federal Judge Lewis Liman lamented that Trump’s status as a government official in 2020, when the reincarceration occurred, prevented courts from awarding relief against Trump.

In dismissing Cohens’ lawsuit, Liman wrote that he alleges a gross violation of constitutional rights by the executive, nothing less than the use of executive power to lock up the president’s political enemies for speaking critically of him. . Liman was a Trump appointee.

150-year-old law could ban abortion nationwide Clarence Thomas has always hated disclosure. Just look at His Jurisprudence. FDA should not enforce indefensible 5th Circuit abortion pill decision exploiting loophole between woman and doctor

Here’s the point: At the time of the lawsuit’s dismissal, Cohen made it clear in a statement that his primary loss was information about Trump overthrowing the rule of law: Granting this motion prevents me from obtaining documents that would expose what is happening. happens when you have a corrupt president arming the DOJ through a conniving attorney general.

Yet now Trump is giving Cohen a second chance to expose the same truth through discovery. As a defendant in the new lawsuit, Cohen should be entitled to subpoena documents and testimony to show a jury that the action against him is part of a consistent Trump pattern and practice. to silence his enemies through the misuse of the law.

Cohen may also have a countersuit to file if he believes Trump retaliated against his right to voluntarily speak to prosecutors. Either way, neither side is expected to emerge unscathed from this latest legal battle between the two.

We do know this, however: when information about past abuses of the justice system emerges, the winner is the American people.

