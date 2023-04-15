President pardons drug smuggler





Indonesian President Joko Widodo has just pardoned a woman sentenced to death for drug trafficking. She had been on death row for over twenty years. Amnesty International describes as unprecedented this decision of the Head of State. According to the NGO, more than 500 people are awaiting execution in Indonesia, including a number of foreigners.

With our correspondent in the region, Juliette Pietraszewski Seven years after having sent for the first time a plea to the president, Merri Utami, sentenced to death in 2002, therefore benefits from the clemency of Joko Widodo. Found guilty of attempting to smuggle heroin into Indonesia, she claims she was duped. almost 50 years old, the prisoner therefore escaped death. His lawyers salute the clemency of the president and now hope to further reduce the sentence of their client. For its part, Amnesty International in Indonesia describes the decision as unprecedented under the administration of Joko Widodo. The country pronounced at least 114 death sentences in 2021, according to the NGO 82% of them for drug-related offences. This Indonesian presidential clemency comes a few days after the malaysia decisionneighbor to cancel the so-called automatic death penalty for certain crimes. Phil Robertson is Human Rights Watch’s Asia bureau chief. President Joko Widodo’s action to grant clemency in this case is welcome, but no one should forget that more than 500 people are still languishing on death row in Indonesia. he explains. It is hoped that Jakarta is watching closely the latest important decision by the Malaysian government, which abolished the mandatory death penalty for certain crimes. It is hoped that Indonesia can also make further progress towards the abolition of this inherently cruel and unusual punishment. NGOs say they are closely scrutinizing developments in some Southeast Asian countries regarding capital punishment. read alsoDrug laws: Southeast Asia at a crossroads

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rfi.fr/fr/asie-pacifique/20230415-indon%25C3%25A9sie-le-pr%25C3%25A9sident-gracie-une-condamn%25C3%25A9e-%25C3%25A0-mort-pour-trafic-de-drogue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related