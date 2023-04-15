



Narendra Modi Stadium is one of India’s most famous cricket venues and is currently home to the reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Gujarat Titans (GT). It is not only the biggest stadium in India but also in the world, with a mind-boggling capacity of 132,000. The 2022 IPL Final between GT and Rajasthan Royals (RR) was held at Narendra Modi Stadium with the home side prevailing by seven wickets and lifting the trophy in their first season. Here sports news tells you everything you need to know about IPL recordings in this place. MORE: IPL 2023 latest India betting and betting odds How many IPL matches has Narendra Modi Stadium hosted? Prior to hosting GT, Narendra Modi Stadium was for two seasons the home stadium of IPL 2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals in the seventh and eighth editions of the competition. Narendra Modi Stadium hosted 20 IPL matches so far. The team that strikes first wins eight times, while the pursuing side has won 12 time. Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report Narendra Modi Stadium is generally a paradise for batsmen. The five-layer red ground helps hitters hit the ball in any direction. However, it is a bane for spinners, who often struggle in the field. How many IPL matches have Gujarat Titans won at Narendra Modi Stadium? GT have won two of the three IPL matches they have played at Narendra Modi Stadium. They have a winning percentage of 66.66% at the stadium. What is a team’s highest score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL? The highest score in an innings at Narendra Modi Stadium is 207, posted by Kolkata Knight Riders in a match played against GT in 2023. Rinku Singh stole the show by hitting five straight sixes to win the match on the last ball. MORE: Make your IPL 2023 predictions and win prizes with Premier League Million Bonanza What is a team’s lowest score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL? The lowest tally recorded at the Narendra Modi Stadium was a score of 102, posted by then home side RR in a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2014. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stole the show with a 4/14 spell, which decimated RR’s batting lineup. What is the average score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL? The average first leg score at Narendra Modi Stadium is 169, while the average first leg score is 172.3. What is the highest individual score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL? Winner of the Cap Orange of the 2022 edition and RR drummer If butler has the highest individual score in an IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium of 106 not eliminated, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second qualifying match of the same season. What is the best bowling trick at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL? SRH Bowler Bhuvneshwar KumarThe spell of 4/14 is the best bowling figure posted by a bowler at Narendra Modi Stadium in its IPL history. MORE: Make your IPL 2023 predictions and win prizes with Dafabet in Premier League Mania Which batsman has the most runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL? As of now Former RR Drummer and current Chennai Super Kings player Ajinkya Rahane scored the most points (308) at Narendra Modi Stadium. He is followed by current GT flyhalf Shubhman Gill (199) and former RR teammate Shane Watson (191). Which bowler has the most wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL? Former RR Bowler Pravin Tambewho is also the oldest IPL debutant at the age of 41, took the most wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium (8). He is closely followed by former teammate Watson (7) and current Delhi Capitals vice-captain Axar Patel (6).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/cricket/news/narendra-modi-stadium-ipl-records-average-scores-wickets-runs/ipoobckjxsr1nv4ua25l35vx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

