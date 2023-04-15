Pence booed at NRA meeting in US as he tries to outflank Trump | Gun Violence News





Former US Vice President Mike Pence was booed at the annual meeting of America’s largest gun rights lobby even as he sought to portray himself as a more determined gun rights advocate fire than his former boss Donald Trump.

Pence and Trump were among the top Republican hopes for the 2024 presidential race at the three-day National Rifle Associations (NRA) rally in Indianapolis, with both vowing to defend Americans’ right to bear arms at all costs.

The NRA’s most vocal members are meeting just days after the mass shootings at a Nashville school and a Louisville bank that killed 11 people, including children. Last year’s convention followed the attack on a primary school in Uvalde in which 19 children were killed.

Boos rang out in the conference room as Pence, a former governor of Indiana, took the stage to deliver his speech in an indication of the uphill battle he is likely to face if he decides to face Trump for the Republican nomination.

Many Trump supporters have soured on Pence because he refused to support former presidents’ false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and undo Trump’s electoral loss in his former capacity. as President of the United States Senate.

I love you too, Pence joked to the crowd of hundreds, many wearing Trump-themed T-shirts and red baseball caps.

Pence, who has a gold-plated rating from the gun lobby for his stance on gun rights, called for armed officers in all schools and faster executions of shooters.

I believe the time is right to institute federal death penalty legislation, with expedited appeal, to ensure those who engage in mass shootings are executed within months, not years, Pence said. .

NRA convention comes just days after mass shootings in Nashville and Louisville in which 11 people, including children, were killed [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

Trump, meanwhile, has used the forum to declare himself the most pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment president in the nations history.

I will be your faithful friend and fearless champion again as the 47th president of the United States, Trump has promised, revealing his intention to provide a tax credit to reimburse teachers who obtain a concealed carry weapon and receive training of highly qualified experts.

Go to extremes

The conference takes place at a key moment in the Republican presidential campaign.

Pence and a number of other hopefuls, including Trump’s closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, decide to enter the 2024 race to challenge the former president for the nomination.

DeSantis, Senator Tim Scott and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley addressed the NRA via video message.

DeSantis, who has yet to confirm he will run, touted a recent Florida law allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

Thanks to our efforts in Florida, we now have a majority of states in this country that recognize such a right, he said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was booed as he took the stage at the annual gun lobbies meeting [Chris Bergin/Reuters]

The parade of prominent politicians shows that the NRA event remains a rite of passage for Republican hopefuls, despite accusations of corruption and legal troubles faced by the group as well as media reports of dwindling memberships.

Gun-hating politicians should never go to bed unafraid of what this association, and all of our millions of members, can do to their political careers, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre is quoted as saying by the Associated Press news agency.

NRA member and former lobbyist Richard Feldman said he expected the gun group to ultimately endorse Trump because its most vocal membership base, which relies heavily on a sub -group of white, rural and male population, always supports it.

The NRA is still the ancestor of the gun lobby. The NRA-endorsed candidate in a Republican primary is very important, he told Reuters news agency.

Even if the NRA endorses Trump, the group, facing a major lawsuit in New York and declining revenue, according to some reports, is unlikely to provide the same financial support as in previous elections.

Spending has already fallen: The NRA spent some $54.4 million in the 2016 election, including $31.2 million on the Trumps campaign, but that fell to $29.1 million over the cycle 2020, the bulk for the Trumps campaign, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan research organization that tracks US advocacy dollars.

The gun rights lobby has also come under pressure from at least 149 mass shootings across the country since the start of the year.

Republican primary hopefuls are descending on Indianapolis to pander to extreme NRA leaders for support that will be poison in the general election, said Shannon Watts, founder of gun control group Moms Demand Action.

President Joe Bidens’ administration, which has pushed gun regulations, said Friday the NRA should address the growing number of children killed with guns instead of resisting common sense measures. that would save lives.

