Hillsborough: A human tragedy that has affected the world of football – Liverpool FC

Thirty-four years after the Hillsborough disaster and with respect pouring in from across the footballing world, Jeff Goulding writes a touching tribute to a human tragedy.

Hillsborough is a tragedy that has become synonymous with one town. Today, touching tributes once again poured in from the footballing world, all offering their support and solidarity with the people of Liverpool. They are all received with gratitude.

However, the ramifications of the disaster that unfolded in Sheffield 34 years ago today have been felt far beyond the city limits of Liverpool. Hillsborough is the tragedy of the country; this is the tragedy of football.

The idea that Hillsborough is purely a Liverpool problem has led to several unhelpful attitudes and behaviors over the years. At the time of the disaster, it was easier for some to blame it on a city that had already been cast in the role of England’s troublesome child.

Much later, a column edited by Boris Johnson erroneously branded Liverpool a ‘self-pity city’. This added to the pain and made the campaign for truth and justice much more difficult to wage.

Sadly, today we still hear these ideas parroted from the terraces of football pitches across the country. Fans of other English clubs still sing of Scousers who they say have a victim mentality. In doing so, they unwittingly participate in the kind of stereotyping and victim-blaming that has exacerbated the pain and misery that has plagued survivors and families of the deceased for 34 years.

He also ignores the fact that Hillsborough could easily have happened to supporters of any English club. The Hillsborough Independent Committee report highlighted several incidents, prior to 1989, in which a similar disaster could have occurred.

Nor are the interests of the public or football fans served when we turn against each other in the name of ‘kidding’.

Then there is the very real harm done to many Hillsborough victims who are not from Liverpool, but have suffered greatly from its aftermath. Forty-one of the 97 who died were from other parts of the UK. Their families are justifiably just as angry and just as vocal.

Louise Brookes, the sister of Mark Brookes, who died in the Sheffield disaster, explained this in a statement to a government report into the treatment of Hillsborough families. The report is titled “The Condescending Disposition of Unexplainable Power,” and it is written by the Right Reverend James Jones.

It is a powerful and moving documentary about the experiences of those caught in the aftermath of tragedy. In it, Louise points out that in addition to the deceased, many of whom came from outside Liverpool:

“Survivors also come from all over the UK. Two of the guys who tried to save my brother were from Devon. Five of the seven women who died were from London. “When people say it’s just a disaster at Liverpool, I feel like my brother is invisible.”

Invisible. How debilitating and heartbreaking must it be to believe that your experience has been overlooked. How difficult must it be to work for decades, to fight for truth and justice and to feel invisible?

Many of us who were born and raised in Liverpool are immensely proud of how our city came together in the aftermath of tragedy. We are not defined by tragedy, but I believe we are defined by our response to it.

We could have fractured, we could have succumbed to the many unnecessary challenges that came our way, but we didn’t. Instead, we united and stood side by side. Regardless of our footballing allegiances, we all saw it as a human disaster.

We believed and still believe that an injury to one of us is an injury to all of us. I will always be proud of Liverpool for that.

However, those who campaigned tirelessly came from all over the country. There are bereaved families in London and elsewhere who feel the pain and anger as much as any Scouser.

Many of the survivors and those who fought to save the lives of those struck and injured on the pitch that day came from all over the country, not just Liverpool. They were just ordinary people placed in extraordinary circumstances.

All involved would have chosen to continue with their ordinary lives despite the horror they witnessed; content to regard Hillsborough as the name of an ordinary football ground, instead of the all-consuming memory it has become.

Many survivors feel this, rather than feeling sorry for themselves, they wish they had never heard of the word Hillsborough. No one involved should be defined by the disaster itself, or by their city of birth.

So, as we enter another milestone in the post-Hillsborough landscape, we must recognize now more than ever that Hillsborough was a human catastrophe that affected not just a city, but the world of football and beyond.

It is also the one whose lessons have meaning for all of us, no matter who we are or where we come from.

Sadly, we cannot bring back those lost loved ones or restore the years of peace that were stolen, certainly not with mere words. As James Jones says in his report:

“There can be no end to love, any more than there should be for someone you have loved and lost. Besides, grief is a journey without a destination. “Bereaved people travel through a landscape of memories and reflections on what could have been. “It’s a journey marked by milestones, some you seek, some you stumble upon. For the families and survivors of Hillsborough, those milestones have included the search for truth, accountability and justice.

This is just as true for those who have suffered the loss of a loved one as it is for those who mourn the loss of the life they once knew or the future they will never know.

It is only through our actions that we can contribute to this journey. Our solidarity with all those affected by the disaster, in whatever way and wherever they come from, is as important today as it has been at any time for the past 34 years. It will continue to be for years to come.

If tragedy teaches us anything, it’s that there is strength in unity of purpose and solidarity among people. This applies to all of us, regardless of our club allegiances or city of birth.

Justice for 97, justice for all.