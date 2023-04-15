Prime Minister Modi’s solution to tackling climate change must be fought | Latest India News





Highlighting India’s perspective on “How behavior change can tackle climate change”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that one of the most powerful ways to tackle climate change is a change in behavior that must begin in every household. Prime Minister Modi praised the efforts made by the people of India, citing examples of behavior change that had an impact. (MINT_PRINT) “Climate change cannot be fought from the conference tables alone, it must be fought from the dinner tables in every home. When an idea moves from the discussion tables to the dinner tables, it becomes a mass movement. Making every family and individual aware that their choices can help the planet can deliver scale and speed,” Prime Minister Modi said during his keynote speech, virtually during a LiFE initiative titled “How Behavior Change Can Fight Climate Change” at the World Bank. Read also : FM Sitharaman discusses debt vulnerabilities with IMF’s Gita Gopinath “Mission LiFE is to democratize the fight against climate change. Then people realize that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment,” Modi said in his prepared remarks. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks brought together world leaders to advance new insights, ideas and solutions to the biggest challenges facing the future of energy, environment and climate. He also commended the efforts made by the people of India, citing examples of behavior change that had an impact. “The people of India have done a lot in recent years. People, even efforts to improve the sex ratio in many parts of India. These are the people who have led a massive campaign of cleanliness, beach, reverse beaches or roads. They are making sure that public places are free of litter. And it is the people who have made this switch to LED bulbs a success,” the Prime Minister told the audience as he explained how the use India’s careful energy and resource regulation and consumption patterns have brought about substantial changes. “These efforts will save more than 22 billion units of energy. Save 9 trillion liters of water, reduce waste by 375 million tons, recycle nearly one million tons of e-waste, and generate approximately $170 million in additional savings by 2030. Or it will help us reduce the waste of 15 billion tons of food,” Prime Minister Modi added. In his speech, the Prime Minister emphasized behavior change, he also informed that the World Bank Group was looking to increase climate finance from 26% to 35%. “As a share of total finance, this climate finance typically focuses on conventional aspects, adequate finance questions need to be developed for behavioral initiatives to show World Bank support for behavioral initiatives such as the LiFE mission will have. a multiplier effect,” concluded the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister’s remarks were followed by a panel discussion in which India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also participated and highlighted the efforts the administration has made so far in addressing climate change. . Read also : Need for global coordination to regulate crypto assets: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Also present at the event was the head of the World Bank, David Malapass. “Great to hear from @NarendraModi today about India’s LiFE initiative focusing on the relationship between communities and their environment,” he said. “The right pricing policies and institutions combined with the right incentives can change deep-rooted habits and help protect the environment,” Malapass tweeted. (ANI)

