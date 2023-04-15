America must untangle its industrial policy confusion

In case you haven’t noticed, Washington has recently been agitated over China. Legislators introduced more than 500 bills and resolutions mentioning him by name at the last Congress, a almost quintupled of the 112th Congress a decade earlier.

The backdrop to this activity has been an intensification of geopolitical rivalry. That’s why nearly one in five bills mentioning China in the last session also mentioned “national security” and more than half mentioned “trade” or “technology.” But beyond the clear consensus that the United States is locked in fierce competition with China — and that America’s strength stems from its economic power, which relies on technological leadership — there is no had a unified strategy or organizational principle in evidence.

This creates a stark contrast: China is rapidly becoming a dominant economic and technological force by pursuing a state-orchestrated industrial strategy, and America is responding with… industrial policy confusion.

Consider two of the most significant economic bills passed in the 117th Congress: the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Due to the magnitude of the bills, many analysts and commentators have argued that Washington has entered a new era, abandoning neoliberal economic principles and embracing the long-verbotated idea of ​​a supply-side industrial policy. But in fact, the bills illustrate how little Washington understands about competitive industrial strategy and how far it is from adopting one.

Start with the IRA. The commentator’s criticisms notwithstanding, this was not about industrial policy but about climate policy. As important as the fight against climate change is, subsidizing clean energy production has little to do with the challenge posed by China. Chinese control of many clean energy sectors would have little strategic impact on the United States. For example, if the Chinese Communist Party banned exports of solar panels, the effects would be negligible; we would simply burn more natural gas to generate electricity.

Similarly, the science component of CHIPS and science law was not real industrial policy, it was science policy. The original Endless Frontier Act, introduced by the Sens. Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.), was closer to an industrial policy as it focused on applied research in key technology areas to stay ahead of China. But the House Science Committee watered down the final legislation. As a result, the lion’s share of the money now goes to basic science research at universities and federal labs, little of which will help America compete economically with China. In fact, to the extent that these investments produce knowledge or inventions with economic potential, they could also help China, as they will be freely available in the public domain.

Even the component of the CHIPS Act that ostensibly concerned the semiconductor industry was not industrial policy per se; it was a defense policy, as its main raison d’être was to reduce the United States’ dependence on Taiwan for semiconductors. Without this justification, CHIPS would probably not have been adopted. This same national defense logic shapes the Biden administration’s main techno-economic policy towards China: export controls on advanced chips and chip-making equipment. What about flat panel displays, robotics, electric vehicles, chemicals, drugs, aerospace, shipbuilding and the vast array of other dual-use industries that China set out to dominate through a combination of legitimate industrial policy and illegal predation? By and large, the national security establishment ignores these industries.

Between the final piece of legislation that emerged from Congress and the way the administration chose to implement it, the CHIPS Act was visibly diluted with progressive social policies that look more like the Democrats’ failed Build Back Better plan than to a competitiveness policy. For example, semiconductor companies must build child care centers, and other rules mandate union building jobs, limit stock buybacks, impose complicated environmental rules, change “Buy American” provisions for inputs and secure opportunities for minority, veteran and women-owned business owners.

There are two major problems with integrating provisions such as these on green actions into what China’s competitiveness policies should be. The first is that the federal government has limited economic leverage. The extent to which it can provide subsidies is dwarfed by what other nations can provide as a share of GDP, particularly China. We therefore cannot afford to siphon off relatively modest funding from industrial policy to achieve green equity goals.

The second problem is that it poisons the political good for future industrial policy. Many Republicans and some moderate Democrats are now likely to have second thoughts about supporting similar legislation given the precedent of politicizing green actions.

Washington must forge a consensus on what constitutes America’s most important techno-economic objective.

If it’s about job creation, then funding social services and crippling competitiveness policies with Buy America provisions might make sense — though that would be hard to fathom with near-record unemployment and high inflation. Likewise, if the goal is to advance “freedom” by reducing taxes and regulations – which many conservatives seek – then rejecting industrial policy out of hand might make sense. Just step aside and pray that China implodes or the CCP becomes a benevolent hegemon. But both are unlikely outcomes.

The wisest course would be to agree that the overriding objective of American techno-economic policy is to ensure that China never overtakes us in leading industry leadership and that we retain much more techno-economic influence over China than it has over us. Otherwise, the endgame won’t be pretty: perhaps an economy focused on supplying China with minerals, food, college education, financial services and tourism experiences.

To reach a consensus on how to meet the Chinese challenge with a coherent American industrial strategy, policymakers in Washington will need to find inspiration, not in the precepts of progressive, neoliberal or conservative ideologybut in The long-forgotten American tradition of national development first expressed by Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton in his “Report on Manufactures” of 1791.

Is anti-‘sweatshop’ activism impoverishing Bangladeshis? Is there a global run on the Bank of the United States of America?



Regarding freedom from industrial dependence on Britain, Hamilton wrote: “To produce desirable changes, as soon as possible, may therefore require the inducement and patronage of government.

Our task now is to revive America’s Hamiltonian tradition to win the technical-economic competition with China. Later this month, the Foundation for Information Technology and Innovation will host a conference with leading experts and decision-makers to meet this challenge. please join us.

Robert D. Atkinson is President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF).