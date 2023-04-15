Leaving for Germany, Jokowi will open Hannover Messe 2023

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) departed for Hannover, Germany via Soekarno Hatta International Airport on Saturday (4/15/2023). There, Jokowi will officially open the event Hanover Fair 2023.

“This morning, I, the first lady and a limited delegation will leave for Hannover in Germany… I will officially open the Hannover Messe together with the German Chancellor,” Jokowi said in a statement before departing for Germany.

He explained that Indonesia is a partner country of Hannover Messe 2023. Indonesia itself carries the theme “Making Indonesia 4.4” in this event. Hannover Messe is Europe’s largest industrial exhibition and Indonesia is the first ASEAN country to become an official partner country.

Besides attending the Hannover Fair, during his visit, Jokowi will also have a bilateral meeting with the German Chancellor and meet with several top German businessmen.

Jokowi said Germany is an important trade and investment partner country in Europe. Jokowi and his entourage are due to return to Jakarta on April 18.

