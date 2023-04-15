Here’s how much Donald Trump has earned from NFTs, social truth and other business ventures – Digital World Acq (NASDAQ:DWAC)





New financial disclosures show how much Donald Trump has earned from various business channels, including his NFTs, speaking engagements and books.

What happened: Former President Donald Trump announced his intention to run for President of the United States in the 2024 election.

As part of the election process, Trump was required to file financial statements with the Federal Election Commission, as reported by the New York Post.

While a filing must occur within 30 days of announcing a presidential candidacy, Trump and his team have requested two 45-day extensions. An additional 30-day extension was rejected by the commission, according to CNN. Trump would have faced a potential $200 fine if his disclosure took place more than 30 days after March 15.

Trump Earnings: Trump’s latest filing values ​​his trading holdings at $1.2 billion. The filing revealed revenues from several business lines.

The former president earned $5 million from his speaking engagements.

Trump also earned $100,001 to $1 million in revenue from CIC Digital, the company he partnered with to launch Trump Digital Trading Card NFTs in December 2022. NFTs currently have a volume of 13,573 Ethereum ETH/USD on OpenSea.

Trump has also earned income as the author or co-author of several books over the years. According to the filing, his 1987 book The Art of the Deal was the only book that made between $100,000 and $1 million.

The filing also reveals the former president’s income and the value of other assets. The Mar-a-Lago club, for example, reportedly brought in $5 million in station-related revenue. On the other hand, Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to merge with Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC and owns social media platform Truth Social, is valued between $5 million and $25 million.

As president of Trump Media & Technology Group Corporation, Trump reported earnings below $201 in his latest filing.

Seven different mortgages are also listed in the filing, each totaling more than $50 million. The former president owes between $5 million and $25 million on those mortgages.

Trump recorded no gifts or travel reimbursements in the financial disclosure.

