Can’t be fought from conference tables: PM Modi calls for mass movement against climate change

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that an idea becomes a mass movement when it moves from discussion tables to dinner tables, “calling for people’s participation and collective efforts in the fight against change climatic.

Addressing the World Bank’s Making it Personal: How Behavioral Change Can Tackle Climate Change event via a video message, Modi said: Climate change cannot be tackled from conference tables alone. It must be fought from the dinner tables in every home. When an idea moves from discussion tables to dinner tables, it becomes a mass movement, making every family and individual realize that their choices can help the planet grow bigger and faster.”

The Prime Minister stressed that when people realize that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment.

People all over the world hear a lot about climate change. Many of them feel a lot of anxiety because they don’t know what they can do about it. They are constantly made to feel that only governments or global institutions have a role to play. If they learn that they too can contribute, their anxiety will turn into action,” he said.

During his address, he cited a program launched by him and the UN Secretary General last year called Mission Life. He said the purpose of launching the program was to democratize the fight against climate change.

Hailing India’s efforts to create a more positive impact on the environment, Prime Minister Modi said that over the past few years, people-driven efforts have improved the sex ratio in many parts of India. ‘India. These are the people who have launched a massive campaign to clean up, whether it’s rivers, beaches or roads. They ensure that public places are free of litter, and they are the ones who made the switch to LED bulbs a success. Nearly 370 million LED bulbs have been sold in India.”

He highlighted the fact that Indian farmers ensure the coverage of nearly 700,000 hectares of agricultural land through micro-irrigation.

The Prime Minister said: “As part of Mission Life, our efforts span many areas, such as making local organizations environmentally friendly, saving water, saving energy, reducing waste and electronic waste, adopting healthy lifestyles, adopting natural agriculture, promoting millets.

These efforts will save more than 22 billion units of energy, save nine trillion liters of water, reduce waste by 375 million tons, recycle nearly one million tons of e-waste and generate about 170 million additional costs by 2030, he said.

