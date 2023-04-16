More and more compact, Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto become witnesses of the marriage of his daughter Hary Tanoesoedibjo





President Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto as witnesses at the wedding of Hary Tanoesoedibjo’s daughter Manado, BeritaManado.com — President Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto as well as Perindo party chairman Hary Tanoesoedibjo are closing in ahead of the 2024 elections. This intimacy was illustrated when President Joko Widodo and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto attended the moment of the validation of the marriage of the daughter of the president of the Perindo party, Hary Tanoesoedibjo. Reporting by Suara.com, the BeritaManado.com network, Kevin Sanjaya and Valencia Tanoesoedibjo’s wedding reception was held at Park Hyatt, Central Jakarta on Saturday (4/15/2023). Prabowo uploaded this moment to his personal Instagram account. In the upload, Prabowo also pinned a prayer for the bride and groom. “This morning, me and the President of the Republic of Indonesia @jokowi attended the wedding of my son Kevin Sanjaya and my sister Valencia Tanoesoedibjo, the daughter of my best friend, Mas Hary Tanoesoedibjo. Hopefully it will be a marriage that will continue to receive the blessings and happiness of Almighty God. Amen,” Prabowo wrote on his @prabowo account quoted by Suara.com on Saturday. Meanwhile, in the official Gerindra party statement, it was stated that while Prabowo was present sitting on the left wearing a suit and dark blue pants, he was present as a witness for Kevin. While Jokowi, who wore a black suit and trousers, sat on the right as Valencia’s witness. In the statement, Prabowo and Jokowi appeared to be sitting face-to-face between the two pairs. At the end of the ratification, Prabowo and Jokowi respectively shook hands with Kevin and Valencia, followed by a group photo with the families of the bride and groom. Previously, Kevin and Valencia held a wedding blessing at Hotel Le Meurice, Paris, France on March 23. After that, the two hosted a reception attended by family, friends and close relatives. (Erdysep Diranga) Latest news Signed by President Joko Widodo, here is a list of new rules for civil servants



