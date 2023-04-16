Can we no longer believe what we see?…

Seeing is not believing for a very long time. Photos have been faked and manipulated for almost as long as photography has existed.

Now even reality isn’t necessary for the photographs to look authentic, just an artificial intelligence responding to a prompt. Even experts sometimes find it hard to tell if one is real or not. Can you?

The rapid advent of artificial intelligence has raised alarms that the technology used to trick people is advancing much faster than the technology that can identify tricks. Tech companies, researchers, photo agencies and news organizations are scrambling to catch up, trying to establish standards for content provenance and ownership.

Progress is already fueling misinformation and being used to stoke political divisions. Authoritarian governments have created seemingly down-to-earth news outlets to advance their political goals. Last month, some people fell in love with images showing Pope Francis donning a billowing Balenciaga jacket and an earthquake devastating the Pacific Northwest, even though neither of those events had happened. The images were created using Midjourney, a popular image generator.

On Tuesday, as former President Donald Trump traveled to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York City to face criminal charges, artificial intelligence-generated footage emerged on Reddit showing actor Bill Murray in as President of the White House. Another image showing Trump walking in front of a large crowd with American flags in the background was quickly reposted on Twitter without the disclosure that had accompanied the original post, noting that it was not in fact a photography.

How tools change realityExperts fear that technology is accelerating an erosion of trust in the media, government and society. If any image can be fabricated and manipulated, how can we believe everything we see?



An AI-generated document image created by Jordan Rhone using Midjourney to highlight the resilience of conspiracy theories like claims that the moon landings were staged.

Tools are going to get better, they’re going to get cheaper, and there will come a day when nothing you see on the internet can be believed, said Wasim Khaled, CEO of Blackbird.AI, a company that helps customers fight misinformation.

Artificial intelligence allows virtually anyone to create complex works of art, such as those currently on display at the Gagosian Art Gallery in New York, or realistic images that blur the line between fact and fiction. . Plug in a text description and the technology can produce an associated image with no special skills required.

Often there are hints that the viral images were created by a computer rather than captured in real life: the lavishly coated pope had glasses that seemed to melt into his cheek and fuzzy fingers, for example. AI art tools also often produce nonsensical text.

However, rapid advances in technology are eliminating many of these shortcomings. The latest version of Midjourneys, released last month, is able to represent realistic hands, a feat that had obviously eluded early imaging tools.

Trump in an orange jumpsuitDays before Trump was due to face criminal charges in New York, footage of his arrest made the rounds on social media. They were created by Eliot Higgins, a British journalist and founder of Bellingcat, an open source investigative organization. He used Midjourney to imagine former presidents being arrested, tried, imprisoned in orange jumpsuits and escaping through a sewer. He posted the images on Twitter, clearly marking them as creations. They have since been widely shared.

The images were not intended to mislead anyone. Instead, Higgins wanted to draw attention to the power of tools, even in its early days.

The midday images, he said, may have passed in the facial recognition programs that Bellingcat uses to verify identities, typically of Russians who have committed crimes or other abuses. It’s not hard to imagine governments or other nefarious actors fabricating images to harass or discredit their enemies.

The limitations of generative images make them relatively easy for news outlets and other risk-aware people to detect, at least for now.

Yet stock photo companies, government regulators and a music industry trade group have taken steps to protect their content from unauthorized use, but the technologies’ powerful ability to imitate and adapt complicates these efforts.

Stealing sharesSome AI image generators have even reproduced Twin Peaks tribute images; Will Smith eating handfuls of pasta with distorted versions of watermarks used by companies such as Getty Images or Shutterstock.



An AI-generated document image provided by Andrs Guadamuz was to look like a standard snapshot of four people walking down a street.

In February, Getty accused Stability AI of illegally copying more than 12 million Getty photos, along with captions and metadata, to train the software behind its Stable Diffusion tool. In its lawsuit, Getty argued that Stable Diffusion was diluting the value of the Getty watermark by incorporating it into images ranging from the bizarre to the grotesque.

Getty said brazen flying and freeriding have been taken on a staggering scale. Stability AI did not respond to a request for comment.

Gettys’ lawsuit reflects concerns raised by many individual artists: that AI companies are becoming a competitive threat by copying content they don’t have permission to use.

Trademark violations also became a concern: Artificially generated images reproduced NBC’s peacock logo, but with unintelligible lettering, and showed Coca-Cola’s familiar curved logo with additional Os looping through the name.

New competition for photographersThe threat to photographers is rapidly outpacing the development of legal protections, said Mickey Osterreicher, general counsel for the National Press Photographers Association. Newsrooms will find it increasingly difficult to authenticate content. Social media users ignore tags that clearly identify images as artificially generated, choosing to believe they are real photographs, he said.

Generative AI could also make it easier to produce fake videos. A video that recently surfaced online appeared to show author and generative AI expert Nina Schick explaining how technology is creating a world where shadows are confused with reality. Schicks’ face then slid as the camera pulled back, showing a body double in his place.

The video said the deepfake was created, with Schicks’ consent, by Dutch company Revel.ai and Truepic, a California-based company that is exploring broader verification of digital content.

The magnitude of this problem is going to accelerate so quickly that it is going to drive consumer education very quickly.



The companies described their video, which features a stamp identifying it as computer-generated, as the first digitally transparent deepfake. The data is cryptographically sealed in the file; tampering with the image breaks the digital signature and prevents credentials from appearing when using trusted software.

The companies hope the badge, which will be chargeable for commercial customers, will be adopted by other content creators to help create a standard of trust involving AI images.

The magnitude of this problem will accelerate so quickly that it will drive consumer education very quickly, said Jeff McGregor, CEO of Truepic.

Truepic is part of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity, a project set up through an alliance with companies such as Adobe, Intel and Microsoft to better trace the origins of digital media. Chipmaker Nvidia said last month it was working with Getty to help train responsible AI models using content licensed from Getty, with royalties paid to artists.

On the same day, Adobe unveiled its own image-generating product, Firefly, which will be trained using only licensed images or from its own or older copyrighted stock. Dana Rao, the company’s director of trust, said on its website that the tool would automatically add content credentials like a nutrition label for imagery that identified how an image was created. Adobe said it also plans to compensate contributors.

