Arvind Kejriwal’s message to Prime Minister Modi: ‘If I am a thief, no one on the planet is honest’

A day after being summoned by the CBI in the excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged a witch hunt against the Aam Aadmi party and its leaders and accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “soaked in corruption from head to toe”. ”

Kejriwal said he would honor the Central Bureau of Investigation’s summons on Sunday even as he sought to make it clear that if he “is a thief, then no one in this world is innocent.

The BJP has been screaming for a year over an alleged excise scam in Delhi. They catch someone every day and then they torture them to name Sisodia or Kejriwal. Can anyone say something and get away with it in this country? Delhi CM said.

His response came even as the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a virulent attack on the Delhi CM, branding him as the mastermind and kingpin of the corruption chess game that had landed his cabinet colleagues behind bars.

I want to ask the Prime Minister, what is going on here? After a whole year of such investigation, they say Rs. 100 crores have changed hands; where is a single naya paisa of this money? Today, if I say I gave Narendra Modi Rs. 1000 crore at 7 p.m. on September 17; will you stop it? said Kejriwal.

Alleging that investigative agencies such as the CBI and the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) were doing everything they could to frame opposition leaders, Kejriwal argued that the ED had accused his former deputy , Manish Sisodia, of destroying 14 phones, which were however still live.

It’s those numbers, the CM said, showing an alleged seizure note from the ED. Five of these 14 phones are in the possession of ED and CBI, the others are live and are either with an AAP volunteer or someone else. They lied in court under oath to entrap Manish Sisodia, he alleged.

Citing examples of people who were arrested and later released on bail in connection with the alleged excise scam, Kejriwal alleged that some were subjected to “third degree torture by the ED and the CBI to obtain a confession.

What were they trying to extract from Chandan Reddy? What were they trying to make him say or signal to him that they had beaten him so badly that his ears were damaged? He asked.

The CM then tweeted that proper prosecution would be brought against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in court.

Kejriwal attacked the prime minister during a recent interview with Satya Pal Malik who he said was considered very close to Modiji, in which the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir allegedly claimed that the Modi government had ignored numerous cases of corruption that he had reported.

A person like Modiji, who is himself steeped in corruption from head to toe, cannot really see corruption as a problem, Kejriwal said.

No other political party has been targeted in the past 75 years like the AAP, Kejriwal said, adding that it was because it gave the people of the country hope for change.

The Prime Minister wants to trample this hope, he does not want to let the looting that has taken place over the past 75 years stop, the CM said.

I want to tell Modiji that if Kejriwal is corrupt, no one in the world is innocent. They called me tomorrow, I will go; I want to reiterate to the Prime Minister that if I am a thief, no one in this world is honest, he said.

For its part, the BJP said Kejriwal must explain why he should not be investigated in connection with the alleged scam, given that he leads the Delhi cabinet under which the group of ministers who formulated the corrupt excise policy” was formed.

The moment Arvind Kejriwal was summoned for questioning by the CBI, he apparently began to shake in fear. This clearly shows that he is the real mastermind behind the alcohol scam, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

I want to ask you, if you’re not afraid, why don’t you just go and answer the questions posed by the CBI? Why not take a polygraph/lie detector test? These staunchly corrupt people seem to believe they are above the law, but that is not the case, Bhatia added.

As for allegations of misuse of investigative agencies against political rivals by the Center, Bhatia argued that the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to admit a petition on the matter was a tight slap in the face to Arvind Kejriwal and the 14 parties that had tabled it.

Only the pawns of corruption have so far gone behind bars; the real fulcrum of this corrupt chess game is Kejriwal who still remains, Bhatia said.