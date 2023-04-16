Politics
Arvind Kejriwal’s message to Prime Minister Modi: ‘If I am a thief, no one on the planet is honest’
A day after being summoned by the CBI in the excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged a witch hunt against the Aam Aadmi party and its leaders and accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “soaked in corruption from head to toe”. ”
Kejriwal said he would honor the Central Bureau of Investigation’s summons on Sunday even as he sought to make it clear that if he “is a thief, then no one in this world is innocent.
The BJP has been screaming for a year over an alleged excise scam in Delhi. They catch someone every day and then they torture them to name Sisodia or Kejriwal. Can anyone say something and get away with it in this country? Delhi CM said.
His response came even as the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a virulent attack on the Delhi CM, branding him as the mastermind and kingpin of the corruption chess game that had landed his cabinet colleagues behind bars.
I want to ask the Prime Minister, what is going on here? After a whole year of such investigation, they say Rs. 100 crores have changed hands; where is a single naya paisa of this money? Today, if I say I gave Narendra Modi Rs. 1000 crore at 7 p.m. on September 17; will you stop it? said Kejriwal.
Alleging that investigative agencies such as the CBI and the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) were doing everything they could to frame opposition leaders, Kejriwal argued that the ED had accused his former deputy , Manish Sisodia, of destroying 14 phones, which were however still live.
It’s those numbers, the CM said, showing an alleged seizure note from the ED. Five of these 14 phones are in the possession of ED and CBI, the others are live and are either with an AAP volunteer or someone else. They lied in court under oath to entrap Manish Sisodia, he alleged.
Citing examples of people who were arrested and later released on bail in connection with the alleged excise scam, Kejriwal alleged that some were subjected to “third degree torture by the ED and the CBI to obtain a confession.
What were they trying to extract from Chandan Reddy? What were they trying to make him say or signal to him that they had beaten him so badly that his ears were damaged? He asked.
The CM then tweeted that proper prosecution would be brought against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in court.
Kejriwal attacked the prime minister during a recent interview with Satya Pal Malik who he said was considered very close to Modiji, in which the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir allegedly claimed that the Modi government had ignored numerous cases of corruption that he had reported.
A person like Modiji, who is himself steeped in corruption from head to toe, cannot really see corruption as a problem, Kejriwal said.
No other political party has been targeted in the past 75 years like the AAP, Kejriwal said, adding that it was because it gave the people of the country hope for change.
The Prime Minister wants to trample this hope, he does not want to let the looting that has taken place over the past 75 years stop, the CM said.
I want to tell Modiji that if Kejriwal is corrupt, no one in the world is innocent. They called me tomorrow, I will go; I want to reiterate to the Prime Minister that if I am a thief, no one in this world is honest, he said.
For its part, the BJP said Kejriwal must explain why he should not be investigated in connection with the alleged scam, given that he leads the Delhi cabinet under which the group of ministers who formulated the corrupt excise policy” was formed.
The moment Arvind Kejriwal was summoned for questioning by the CBI, he apparently began to shake in fear. This clearly shows that he is the real mastermind behind the alcohol scam, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.
I want to ask you, if you’re not afraid, why don’t you just go and answer the questions posed by the CBI? Why not take a polygraph/lie detector test? These staunchly corrupt people seem to believe they are above the law, but that is not the case, Bhatia added.
As for allegations of misuse of investigative agencies against political rivals by the Center, Bhatia argued that the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to admit a petition on the matter was a tight slap in the face to Arvind Kejriwal and the 14 parties that had tabled it.
Only the pawns of corruption have so far gone behind bars; the real fulcrum of this corrupt chess game is Kejriwal who still remains, Bhatia said.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/arvind-kejriwal-message-to-pm-modi-if-im-thief-no-one-on-planet-is-honest-8557747/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- President Jokowi and the First Lady arrive in Hanover, Germany
- Hollywood tech community showcases HDR cinema rollout – The Hollywood Reporter
- Sudan launches airstrikes as Khartoum clashes escalate – BBC News
- Fool the country once, shame on us. But not twice.
- Donald Trump roasts Ron DeSantis for being ‘outclassed’ by Mickey Mouse
- USA women’s hockey team advances to IIHF World Championship final with resounding win over Czech Republic
- Rosemont expects a boost from the Democratic convention, but it remains to be seen how big it will be
- Swimming is like meditation for me
- ‘JAMBush’ fierce fashion, warriors; tamed experience | Entertainment
- Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum / Vastushilpa Sangath
- GT vs RR Presentation Report from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- The Romantic Comedy Stars Who Disappeared From Hollywood