Donald Trump Jr. Opposes Boycott of Bud Light, Citing Company Donations to Republicans





Donald Trump Jr. defended beer conglomerate Anheuser-Busch on his podcast Thursday, urging listeners not to continue boycotting the company.

Trump claimed the company was too “iconic” to continue boycotting and that executives had learned a lesson.

“So here’s the deal. Anheuser-Busch totally pissed off the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I’m not, however, for destroying an American, iconic company for something like that,” Trump Jr said. .

A photo of the Bud Light commemorative can featuring TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. (Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram)

The beer company has come under heavy criticism in recent weeks after announcing its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“When I actually review it, I’m not going to blame the entire company for anyone’s inaction or stupidity in a marketing campaign that woke up in hell,” Trump said of the collaboration. THURSDAY.

Trump cited Anheuser-Busch’s record of giving conservative politicians slightly more than liberals as a reason to keep buying their beer.

Anheuser-Busch ignited social media when beer juggernaut Bud Light celebrated transgender activist Dylan Mulvaneys “365 Days of a Girlhood” with a polarizing promotion. (Instagram)

“The company itself doesn’t partake in the same left-wing nonsense that other major conglomerates do,” Trump said. “Frankly, they’re not partaking in the same woke garbage as other people in the beer industry, who are much worse offenders when I looked into it. But if they do it again, then it’s on them So, screw them.”

Mulvaney, a trans activist and social media influencer who rose to prominence when she had the opportunity to interview President Biden on LGBTQ issues in 2022, revealed earlier this month that the society of beer had sent out packs of Bud Light with her face printed on the cans as part of an advertisement for the beer company’s March Madness contest and as a way to celebrate a full year of being a “girl”.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a lengthy statement on Friday, hoping to quell animosity towards Bud Light and its parent company.

Donald Trump Jr. addresses members of the public during a campaign rally at Illuminating Technologies in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

“We never intended to be part of a divisive discussion. Our business is to bring people together over a beer,” Whitworth said. “My time serving this country has taught me the importance of responsibility and the values ​​on which America was founded: freedom, hard work and mutual respect.

He added, “As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage.”

The statement was criticized on both sides of the transgender issue, with social media users asking what the post was supposed to be.

Timothy Nerozzi is a staff writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

