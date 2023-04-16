Jim Jordan 100% backs Trump in his 2024 re-election bid





Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said Friday he supports President Trump “100 percent” in the 2024 presidential election.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee – who has always supported the former president – told Fox News that Trump has clearly delivered on his promises, even in the face of intense bipartisanship.

“Nobody demonstrated that he would do what he said and do things the way he did, and he did that with everyone in this town against him. And that’s what I always respect in the President Trump, and I’m with him all the way,” Jordan told the outlet.

The Republican added that while he is “friends” of the three other Republicans who announced their candidacy, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, who is expected to throw his hat in the race — Trump is still the congressman’s first choice for the role.

“I just spoke to Vice President Pence. Great guy… Governor DeSantis, great guy. When we formed the Freedom Caucus, there were nine of us. He was one of nine. But I’m 100% for President Trump,” he said.

Jordan said the case against Donald Trump was “politically motivated”. PA

The Republican has loyally backed Trump in recent weeks against the “politically motivated” indictment filed by Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sued Jordan to prevent his subpoena. AFP via Getty Images

Last month, Jordan launched an investigation into the case – which slapped Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business documents – which demanded that Bragg turn over documents and testify about the charge, which Jordan called it an “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial power”.

Jordan subpoenaed Bragg after the Manhattan attorney refused to cooperate with the House Republican investigation.

Bragg sued the conservative Brandon on Tuesday, calling the subpoena an unprecedented and unconstitutional attack on the case against Trump.

Jordan will hold a congressional hearing in New York on Monday – titled “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan” – which alleges Bragg turned a blind eye to the city’s crime while continuing his investigation of Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/15/jim-jordan-100-supports-donald-trump-in-2024-re-election-bid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related