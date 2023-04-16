Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hails Kolkata Metro for Completing Underwater Trials: Watch the Video | Railway News





Kolkata Metro conducted its first underwater trials, making history on Wednesday. It was then that a subway rake passed through a tunnel under a river for the first time in India. The metro ran under the Hoogly River from Kolkata to Howrah with officials and engineers aboard Hoogly from Kolkata to Howrah. Sharing the railway company’s success story on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it “an encouraging trend for public transport in India”. The Prime Minister also shared a video originally posted by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. After the trials, officials said the underwater metro was a “revolutionary step” in providing modern transport to the citizens of Kolkata. At the time of the trials, another rake of the train also reached Howrah Maidan station using the same route. It is to be noted that the trials of the next section of the Kolkata Metro (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Station) will be carried out within the next 5-7 months, after which the metro services will start. Also Read: IRCTC launches Ambedkar Circuit Tourist Train from Delhi under Bharat Gaurav Yatra Initiative Howrah Maidan will be the deepest metro station in the country, 33 meters below the surface, once this section is fully operational. The tunnel under the river is 32 meters below water surface level and the metro is expected to travel the 520 meter stretch under the Hooghly in 45 seconds. Great news for Kolkata and an encouraging trend for public transport in India. https://t.co/2Y0jrWEIUX

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2023 Between Sealdah and Sector V stations, the east-west subway corridor that connects Howrah Maidan and Sector V, Salt Lake City’s information technology heartland, is partially functioning. 10.8 km of the 16.6 km East-West Metro is underground, traveling under the Hooghly River between Howrah Maidan and Phoolbagan; the remaining kilometers are elevated, with the East-West Metro Corridor operating company. When the Kolkata Undersea Metro enters service, the city will join London, Shanghai, New York, Paris and Cairo, which have operational undersea metro services under the Thames, Huangpu, Hudson, Seine and Nile. .

