‘May the coming year bring joy and exceptional health’: PM Modi hails ‘Poila Boishakh’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his greetings on the occasion of “Poila Boishakh” on Saturday and wished everyone happiness and good health. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, “Shubho Nabo Barsho! May the coming year bring joy and exceptional health. Bengali culture and heritage are admired everywhere. As a new year begins , I pray for everyone’s happiness and good health. Shubho Nabo Borsho.” ‘Poila Boishakh’ marks the start of the traditional new year for Bengali-speaking people across the world who celebrate the occasion with great fervor. ‘Poila Boishakh’, which falls on Saturday this year, marks the first day of the first month (Baishakh) of the Bengali lunisolar calendar. According to Bengali Sakabdi, the first day of the year is considered the most auspicious. ‘Poila Boishakh’ is observed by Bengalis all over the world regardless of their geographical location, but the occasion has a special meaning for Bengalis in Bangladesh and Bengali speaking regions of India including West Bengal, Tripura and Assam. To celebrate “Noboborsho” (New Year), houses are cleaned and decorated to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The front door is decorated with alpana, which is a painting made with a mixture of rice and flour. In New Year, people wearing new dresses go to temples to pray and get blessings from God. The auspicious day is marked by various cultural and artistic performances. People visit their relatives and greet each other by saying “Shubho Nobo Borsho” (Happy New Year). Traditional cuisine is prepared at home and restaurants, especially in Kolkata, serve authentic Bengali cuisine that offers gastronomic delight. Traders start the day by performing Lakshmi-Narayan and Ganesh pooja wishing a prosperous year ahead. They start new business ledgers in the name of God. According to custom, priests draw a Swastik symbol with vermilion on the trader’s account book to bring good fortune in business. Late on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Kalighat Temple in South Kolkata and offered prayers, according to a tweet posted by the All India Trinamool Congress. “She sent her heartfelt wishes for a healthy, energetic and blessed year. Let’s embrace the New Year with optimism and resolve to create a brighter future for our beloved state,” the AITC official tweeted. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Raj Bhavan opened his doors to the public on ‘Poila Boishakh. “Bengal has marched in the new dawn during this ‘Nobo Borsho’. The power of the youth has been unleashed and the youth will see that peace and harmony are established in the society. Bengal will regain its glory,” said West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha offered prayer at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple on the occasion of ‘Poila Boishakh’ in Udaipur on Saturday. (ANI) (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

