Lula and Xi Jinping congratulated each other in Beijing | They are looking to revive the BRICS and trade in their own currencies





Lula da Silva left China this Saturday, after a three-day visit, revealing hisa fine geopolitical strategy for reviving the emerging BRICS bloc Russia, Brazil, China, India and South Africa – with a closer rapprochement with Beijingreadjusting to a changing world order, where he shows himself as an active leader with his own weight. Lula has taken about twenty trade agreements from China and made symbolic gestures towards Xi Jinping, a demonstration of autonomy which could generate disagreements with Washington. He visited Huawei’s technology factories – sanctioned by the United States, considering them a source of espionage – and questioned the dollar as the dominant currency., while it agreed with China to promote yuan trade. This could jeopardize for Brazil a large monetary contribution from the United States to the Amazon protection fund, which so far has been refused, perhaps as a strategy of political conditioning. Since 2009, Brazil no longer has the United States as its main trading partner, a role now played by Chinawhich explains Lula’s harmony with Xi in setting political priorities. In Shanghai, Lula attended the inauguration of former President Dilma Rousseff as head of the BRICS development bank and said: “Every night I wonder why all countries need to trade using the dollar. Why can’t we trade our own currency?”. And this is not a rhetorical question: these five countries together represent 40% of the world’s population and almost a quarter of the world’s GDP. Stay safe in the EE.UU. The icon of the Latin American left had strong definitions in China on the war in Ukraine: he insists on remaining neutral and defends a negotiated solution through a mediating commission of independent countries.

Before going to China, Lula had already suggested that Ukraine cede the Crimea region to Russia and this Saturday he asked the West and the United States to stop sending weapons: “It is necessary that the United States stop encouraging war and start talking about peace“, as well as” the European Union “, he assured the journalists. In writing, Brazil affirmed that it “sees with a good eye” the Chinese position vis-a-vis the war, regarded with suspicion by the West to place “the aggressor and the attacked” on the same level. . For Lula da Silva, “China has a very important role, perhaps the most important role. Now another important role is the United States.” The Brazilian head of state defended his idea of ​​creating a club of countries “willing to find a way to achieve peace”., which he has already transmitted to the French and American presidents, as well as to the German chancellor Olaf Scholz. His thesis did not arouse much interest in the West. Lula believes that “only those who do not defend the war can create a country committee and end this war”. According to him, we have arrived at a situation “in which the two countries – Russia and Ukraine – have difficulty in taking decisions” and “it is necessary that third countries which maintain good relations with both” create terms of peace. . And he stressed that Brazil and China are ready. “A Chinese man Lula slapped the Chinese president on taking sides in the China-Taiwan dispute by reinforcing his position on “one China”, declaring the island an inseparable part of Chinese territory”.

Lula also pointed to the environmental sore point: “We remain very concerned that climate finance from developed countries continues to fall short of the commitment of $100,000 million per year (.. .) We urge you to fulfill their obligations,” he said in a joint statement with Xi Jinping. Faced with possible negative reactions to his rapprochement with China, Lula follows the traditional Brazilian foreign policy guided by pragmatism: “Brazil must sign agreements with all countries. We don’t have political or ideological options, we follow the national interest.” Russia is the main supplier of fertilizers for the Brazilian agricultural sector, which has China as the first destination for its exports, a strategic triangle with two powers in the eye of the hurricane.

