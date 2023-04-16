PM Modi’s friendship has ‘no strings attached’: Ugandan envoy





“At Prime Minister Modi, we consider him a friend,” Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda told New Delhi: Uganda regards Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a friend and will never forget India’s assistance during the time of Covid-19, Uganda’s High Commissioner to India, Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda said on Saturday. “As Prime Minister Modi, we consider him a friend. He visited Uganda in 2018 and after his visit, things were never the same, relations were activated and the level of friendship has increased,” Ms Kikafunda told ANI. Ms Kikafunda called Prime Minister Modi’s relationship with Uganda an “unconditional” friendship. “He (Prime Minister Modi) always says that his friendship with Africa in general and with Uganda in particular has no strings attached. He looks at the problems you have and then helps, unlike some other countries where they are like give me then i give you. He says the friendship he gives you has no strings attached. Like when they helped us during Covid we would never forget it. So we are really happy with the relationship we have. And my duty is to make sure that relationship stays beautiful,” Envoy said. Uganda’s High Commissioner to India has described the recently concluded visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to his country as beautiful. She also said the opening of the first overseas campus of the National University of Forensic Sciences (NFSU) in Jinja, Uganda was a proud moment for both countries. The foreign minister was on a visit to Uganda and Mozambique from April 10-15 to further strengthen India’s “strong bilateral relations” with the two countries. Uganda’s High Commissioner was speaking at the Women Entrepreneurs Conference hosted by Baroness Verma (Member of the UK House of Lords) on Monday. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modis-friendship-has-no-strings-attached-ugandan-envoy-3951082 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related