Dad left furious after pub refused to serve disabled son a pint on his 18th birthday
“I just think it’s blatant discrimination”
A father has accused a pub of ‘discrimination’ after it refused to serve a pint to his disabled son on his 18th birthday.
Jim Green said The sun how he wanted to go to his local pub, The Dorset Soldier in Wimborne, Dorset, on December 17 so his boy, Hadyn, could fulfill the right of passage to legally drink a pint on the milestone occasion.
But that never happened and Green has since accused pub landlord Geoffrey Mockford of ‘blatant discrimination at its worst’ and has vowed not to stop ‘fighting’ for his son’s right to have a pint.
Hadyn is autistic and globally developmentally retarded, but has been a regular in the pub with his father for years.
Hadyn turned 18 on December 12 – a Monday – so Jim, who had been frequenting the pub for six years – booked a place for that Saturday.
He told The Sun that a week before the birthday he spoke to Mockford about his plans, saying he could limit Hadyn to “two pints on his birthday”.
The owner, Jim said, told him he might not be able to “serve it at all”.
According to licensing lawyers, PopplestonAllen“The common law provides that a licensee may refuse to serve anyone of their choosing, provided that the refusal is not based on sex, race, disability, sex, sexual orientation and religion or beliefs.”
Jim, perhaps unaware of the licensing rules, argued that the owner had to serve Hadyn because he was of legal age.
Mockford has been quoted in the media as saying that Hadyn is “not a normal 18 year old” due to his “low mental capacity for his years” and that giving him alcohol would be like “giving alcohol to a 9-year-old child. ”. He was further quoted as saying he didn’t want to risk his liquor license.
Hadyn’s party at the bar, as it was close to Christmas and difficult to change venues, and the teenager was not served.
Jim told The Sun: “I went to order two pints of lager, one for me and one for Hadyn, and was told one of them would have to be a cooler if it was for Hadyn. “
Father and son haven’t been back to the pub since and it’s had a detrimental effect on Hadyn as ‘we have friends we don’t see now, and he thinks it’s his fault’.
Jim said his son was able to make decisions for himself and was aware of the effects of alcohol, having spent time in pubs over the years.
“I just think it’s blatant discrimination, we don’t have a problem in the other pubs we go to,” Jim said.
“I’m going to keep fighting for Hadyn, because if I don’t, who else will?”
Mockford refuted some of Jim’s claims, saying The sun“I’m just exercising my license right, I can refuse to serve anyone without having to give a reason, it’s the law.
“He was drinking on his 18th birthday, and I didn’t refuse him service.
“I just think it should have coolers rather than lager.”
Mockford added he had to consider the welfare of all his clients, “I’m just doing my job, he could be a danger to himself and others.”
Read The sun article here.
