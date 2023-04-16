Turkey quake survivors fear being left out of May vote





KHARTOUM: Sudanese general Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, rose from humble beginnings leading a much-feared Arab militia that crushed a revolt in Darfur, earning him influence and eventually a role in as the second most powerful man in the country, and one of its richest. On Saturday, fighting broke out between its Rapid Support Forces, which were militias in Darfur before becoming a paramilitary force, and the army.

Hemedti played a prominent role in his country’s turbulent politics for 10 years, helping to overthrow his former benefactor President Omar Bashir in 2019 and later quell protests by Sudanese people seeking democracy.

As deputy head of state, Hemedti, a poorly educated former camel trader, took on some of Sudan’s most important portfolios in the post-Bashir era, including the collapsing economy and peace negotiations. with rebel groups. HIGH LIGHT The Sudanese army warned this week of a risk of confrontation after the mobilizations of the paramilitary group Hemedtis, underlining the growing friction between rival forces. Much of its power stems from its menacing RSF paramilitary young men armed with rocket-propelled grenades and truck-mounted machine guns who mastered the desert warfare in the Darfur region but lacked the discipline of the regular army.

Hemedti first took up arms in the western region of Darfur after men who attacked his trade convoy killed around 60 of his family and looted camels, according to Muhammad Saad, a former aide to Hemedti. The conflict spilled over into Darfur from 2003 after mostly non-Arab rebels rose up against Khartoum.

A towering figure, Hemedti then formed a pro-government militia made up of nomadic Arab tribesmen, known locally as the janjaweed, which he later transformed into the more diverse RSF.

The International Criminal Court has charged Bashir and other senior officials with genocide and crimes against humanity in Darfur, which began in 2003 and where as many as 300,000 people have been killed and 2.7 million have been displaced. No charges have been brought against Hemedti.

When Bashir wanted to protect himself from his rivals during his 30-year rule, he chose Hemedti as his enforcer, insiders said. Impressed by Hemedtis’ cunning and fighting skills, Bashir relied on him to deal with enemies of the state in the Darfur conflict and elsewhere in Sudan.

The Hemedtis militia was legitimized. He rose to the rank of lieutenant general and was given carte blanche to take over Darfur’s gold mines and sell Sudan’s most valuable resource. As Sudan limped from one economic crisis to another, Hemedti became wealthy.

I am not the first man to have gold mines. It’s true, we have gold mines and nothing prevents us from working in gold, Hemedti said in a BBC interview.

After years of backing Bashir, Hemedti took part in the 2019 ousting of his longtime ally, who had come under pressure from mass protests calling for democracy and an end to economic hardship.

As part of a civil-military partnership set up after Bashir’s withdrawal, Hemedti wasted no time trying to shape the future of Sudan, which has been ruled for most of its postcolonial history by military leaders who seized power in takeovers. He spoke in public about the need for real democracy, met with Western ambassadors and held talks with rebel groups.

Hemedti planned to become the No. 1 man in Sudan. He has unlimited ambition, said an opposition figure who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

Hemedti showed little tolerance for dissent. The RSF launched a bloody crackdown on a protest camp in 2019 outside the Defense Ministry after Bashir was ousted, witnesses said. More than 100 people were killed. Hemedti denied ordering the attack.

In October 2021, the military seized power and declared a state of emergency, ending the civil-military power-sharing agreement in a move decried by political groups as a military coup.

In a video statement, Hemedti said the military seized power to correct the course of the people’s revolution and achieve stability.

Hemedti said the military was ready to hand over power in the event of a deal or elections. Many Sudanese were not convinced.

But divisions between Hemedtis RSF and the army have complicated efforts to restore civilian rule.

I have long believed that he (Hemedti) was an existential threat not only to Sudan’s democratic transition, but to its very viability as a state, said Ahmed T. El-Gaili, a Sudanese lawyer.

