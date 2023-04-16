What Melania Trump’s Absence Says About Trump’s 2024 Election Bid





Melania Trump was not present when her husband, former President Donald Trump, was arraigned on 34 criminal charges in New York last week. She was not present later that day at Mar-a-Lago when, in a speech, he attacked the district attorney who summoned the grand jury who made those charges.

For more than a century, future first ladies have been fortunately (or perhaps unfortunately) perplexed by their men en route to the White House.

According to People magazine, Melania Trump may have decided to miss her husband’s entire 2024 presidential campaign. A source told writer Linda Marx that Melania Trump has not recently participated in her husband’s political events. It’s not comfortable for her. This may not come as a shock, given Melania Trump’s absence from her husband’s campaigns in 2016 and 2020, but it’s a striking development nonetheless.

For more than a century, future first ladies have been fortunately (or perhaps unfortunately) perplexed by their men en route to the White House. Florence Harding, for example, was hugely involved in her beloved Warren’s 1920 Front Porch campaign, and despite recurring kidney ailment, she embraced couples’ folk receptions with aplomb day after day, hosting tens of thousands of visitors. This porch-style campaign was actually started by another Ohio couple, the McKinleys, in 1896, but Ida McKinley’s own devastating illness kept it mostly on the sidelines. Even so, supporters circulated a biography of Ida such was her importance to her husband’s success.

Eleanor Roosevelt called for Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unprecedented third nomination at the 1940 Democratic Convention at the start of World War II. rude delegates largely silenced her. A standout example of the first lady’s campaign, of course, was Lady Bird Johnson’s 1964 solo tour, deep in the dangerous and suspicious South. Such a campaign helped Lyndon B. Johnson win the presidency as a result of the Civil Rights Act. Lady Bird had previously replaced a pregnant Jacqueline Kennedy in 1960, but Jackie herself was not absent. Among other contributions, she made advertisements in Spanish for her husband.

First ladies, including Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama, participated in roundups even during midterms. But there too, Melania Trump was missing. She avoided all but the most minimal role in 2018, even as former first lady Obama worked for Democrats. And of course, Jill Biden has been active in many of her husband’s campaigns and other Democratic campaigns. Like other first ladies over the past few decades, she has been an asset to her sometimes unpopular husband, even as she promotes his accomplishments.

We imagine that Melania Trump could have done the same in 2016 and 2020 by humanizing her husband or by praising his proposals. Instead, one of his rare 2020 appearances came just days before the election, and that was after a long absence. So it wouldn’t be surprising if this time, she steps down completely.

Elizabeth Natalle, Diana Carlin and Molly Wertheimer, three communication researchers from the First Ladies Association for Research and Education (FLARE) whom I consulted for this article, noted Melania Trump’s long-standing reluctance as a speaker. Although she is fluent in several languages, she tends to avoid speaking on the stump. As Natalle suggests, it also ties into a key part of their marital relationship: In Trump’s independent marriage structure, Melania makes her own decisions. Having not grown up in the United States, Melania also entered the role less familiar with the expectations many have for the position of first lady, notes Carlin; campaigning is not something she enjoys.

Thus, as first lady, she largely broke with the kind of service that her immediate predecessors eagerly assumed. Focusing on caring for her young son, she waited to move to the White House nearly six months after her husband; once there, she showed little interest in the role. First ladies don’t just do activism; as activists, they can also help deflect the flaws of their partners, as Carlin pointed out. But with Trump’s many devoted followers, such marital mediation has been less necessary.

Of course, campaigning for even the most engaging speaker can be a minefield, as Wertheimer reminded me. In 2008, Michelle Obama was heavily criticized when her quote, For the first time in my adult life, I am truly proud of my country, was taken out of context. But apparently another set of his words were good enough for Melania Trump’s speechwriter to plagiarize and have Melania Trump deliver at the 2016 Republican convention!

For Melania Trump, past embarrassments like that, her discomfort with public speaking and her self-defined role in her marriage may all be reasons why she seems to be pulling out of the 2024 campaign so soon. Or maybe it has something to do with her husband being charged with a crime related to a 2016 silent payment to an adult film star. first ladies.

In 1992, Hillary Clinton appeared on CBS 60 Minutes with her husband Bill Clinton after Gennifer Flowers claimed to have had a 12-year affair with the presidential candidate. Sitting next to Bill Clinton on that CBS couch as the election approached, Hillary Clinton insisted she wasn’t sitting here, a petite woman standing next to my man like Tammy Wynette. No, she said, she was sitting here because I love and respect her.

It looks like there will be none of that for Melania. Shell sits or stands by herself. And if there’s another warrant for her husband, we’ll have to wait and see if she delays his arrival at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. or if it shows up at all.

