China expands wartime military project to include veterans and students
Beijing announced revisions to its conscription policy this week and said it should China enters a state of war veterans and educated students can expect to be at the top of the list to be drafted.
China has positioned these changes as a necessary step to modernize the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and enhance its combat effectiveness.
However, adding the country’s most educated as priority conscripts runs counter not only to traditional Western conscription practices, but also to the Chinese.
CHINA SANCTIONS US LEGISLATOR FOR HIS VISIT TO TAIWAN, CLAIMING HE VIOLATED ‘ONE CHINA’ PRINCIPLE
“It comes against the backdrop of the modernization of the PLA,” Heino Klinck, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia and China military attaché, told Fox News Digital. “The PLA has always been an army based on conscripts from the countryside. I think Chinese President Xi Jinping is trying to further strengthen his communist bona fides by ensuring that all segments of Chinese society are part of the military buildup. national.”
Several of the top Chinese universities already have military departments included in their institutions where students can combine their studies with military training.
A senior official with China’s Central Military Commission told a PLA newspaper this week that colleges and universities play a vital role in recruitment and there is a particular interest in female students or graduates. and male with a background in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
China also plans to introduce new standardized recruitment processes that will implement measures to improve the physical, mental and political assessments of recruits.
Eventually, Beijing hopes to “provide institutional guarantees to consolidate national defense and build strong armed forces” by “recruiting more high-caliber soldiers”, according to a government announcement on Wednesday.
CHINESE DEFENSE MINISTER TO MEET HIS RUSSIAN COUNTERPART AND OTHER MILITARY OFFICIALS IN MOSCOW
Klinck explained that the revisions to China’s conscription policies were not necessarily a surprise, although their timing has caused some concern.
“I don’t know which is worse: are they deaf or are they intentionally sending messages?” he asked.
The announcement came just days after top US lawmakers traveled to Taiwan as part of a “deterrence” show. against Chinese aggression, which occurred concurrently with a trip by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States, where she met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Beijing responded by launching large-scale combat drills around Taiwan that island loopback simulation similar to exercises he launched last year after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.
Klinck described the conscription announcement as “arrogant” and noted his concern that Beijing is “recklessly making political announcements with complete disregard for how the international community will interpret them.”
“The Chinese are generally quite good at messaging and consistency,” he added. “I think this is once again an indication that we shouldn’t expect the Chinese Communist Party to soften its stance on Taiwan, soften its stance on the South China Sea or any other controversial geopolitical issue. “
It’s unclear how many men of fighting age China’s latest political changes would add to its ranks of more than 2 million men, or how its army could stand up to top armies like the United States.
Western defense officials have warned that Beijing plans to invade Taiwan by 2027, and last year President Biden raised his eyebrows after saying he would send boots into the field to defend the island. against a Chinese attack.
“The United States needs to speak softly and carry a big stick,” Klinck advised regarding US-China relations. “We need to be very clear that we want a positive relationship with China, but on mutually beneficial terms.”
“It cannot be a relationship where we want it more than the Chinese. And any attempt to engage the Chinese at any cost is not in our national interest,” he added.
