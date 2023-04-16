PM Modi calls for mass movement in global fight against climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said an idea becomes a mass movement when it moves from “discussion tables to dinner tables”, as he called for people’s participation and collective efforts in the fight against the climate change.

He also told a gathering of world leaders via video link on Friday that when people realize that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment.

“People around the world hear a lot about climate change. Many of them feel a lot of anxiety because they don’t know what they can do about it. They are constantly made to feel that only governments or global institutions have a role. If they learn that they too can contribute, their anxiety will turn into action,” Modi said during a speech at the World Bank-hosted conference, “Making it Personal: How behavior change can fight climate change”.

Mr Modi praised the World Bank for organizing the event on the impact of behavior change on climate change, saying it was an issue close to his heart and that it was great to see it become a global movement.

Quoting “Mission Life”, which was launched by him and the UN secretary-general last October, Modi said the program aims to democratize the fight against climate change.

“Climate change cannot be fought from the conference tables alone. It must be fought from the dinner tables in every home,” he told the conference, which is held on the sidelines of the annual spring meetings. the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

“When an idea moves from discussion tables to dinner tables, it becomes a mass movement. Making every family and individual aware that their choices can help the planet can provide scale and speed,” did he declare.

“People-led efforts have improved the sex ratio in many parts of India. It is people who have led a massive campaign to clean up. they ensure that public places are litter-free. And it is the people who have made the switch to LED bulbs a success. Nearly 370 million LED bulbs have been sold in India. This saves almost 39 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year,” the prime minister said.

Farmers in India have covered almost seven hundred thousand hectares of agricultural land with micro-irrigation. In keeping with the mantra of “Per Drop More Crop”, this saved a huge amount of water, he pointed out.

“As part of Mission Life, our efforts are deployed in many areas such as: Making local organizations respectful of the environment, saving water, saving energy, reducing waste and e-waste, adopting healthy lifestyles, adopting natural agriculture, promoting millets. said Mr. Modi.

These efforts will save more than 22 billion units of energy, save nine trillion liters of water, reduce waste by 375 million tons, recycle nearly one million tons of e-waste and generate about $170 million in additional savings by 2030, he said. .

“Furthermore, it will help us reduce the waste of 15 billion tons of food,” Modi said, noting that global production of primary crops in 2020, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization agriculture, was about nine billion tons.

He said global institutions have an important role to play in encouraging countries around the world.

The World Bank Group seeks to increase climate finance from 26% to 35% as a share of total finance. The focus of this climate finance is usually on the conventional aspects, he noted.

The Prime Minister said adequate funding methods must also be developed for behavioral initiatives and that a demonstration of World Bank support for behavioral initiatives such as Mission Life will have a multiplier effect.

In 2015, at the United Nations General Assembly, Mr. Modi spoke about the need for behavioral change.

“The preamble to the CoP-27 outcome document also talks about sustainable living and consumption. And it’s wonderful to see that experts in the field of climate change have embraced this mantra as well,” he added. .

“On its own, each good deed for the planet may seem insignificant. But when billions of people around the world do it together, the impact is enormous. We believe that individuals who make the right decisions for our planet are essential in the battle for our planet is at the heart of Mission Life, he said.

India argued that tackling climate change must keep the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC) central.

Equity essentially means that each country’s share of carbon dioxide emissions is equal to its share of the world’s population.

The CBDR-RC principle recognizes that each country is responsible for addressing climate change, but developed countries should bear the main responsibilities as they account for most historical and current greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the Union Ministry of Environment, India is home to 17% of the world’s population, but accounts for only 4% of global carbon emissions. Developed countries with the same percentage of population account for almost 60% of carbon emissions.

India updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) plans to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in August last year, pledging to cut GDP emissions intensity by 45% by 2030, compared to the level of 2005, and to reach a cumulative installed capacity of electricity of 50%. from non-fossil energy resources by 2030.