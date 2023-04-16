Satya Pal Malik – Congress asks Prime Minister Modi, why are you silent on Satya Pal Malik?





Congress said on Saturday that the sensational claims in Satya Pal Maliks’ interview about Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ attitude on issues ranging from national security to corruption showed how the ruling dispensation was morally corrupt and demanding Modi’s answers. Malik had said in an interview with journalist Karan Thapar that when he, as then governor of Jammu and Kashmir, blamed the 2019 Pulwama massacre on the Centre’s own failings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him tum abhi chup raho and yeh koi aur cheez hai. He added that the Prime Minister does not dislike corruption very much and is misinformed.

Tum chup raho yeh koi aur cheez hai (Shut up, that’s something else) why did the prime minister say that? What else was it? Malik hasn’t revealed everything yet. It holds at critical points. What he didn’t say is perhaps more worrisome, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said. At the same press conference, the party’s communications chief, Jairam Ramesh, said: We need answers. Modi remained silent on China. He remained silent on Adani. Later that day, Ramesh alleged that all television stations blacked out the Congressional press conference under pressure from the government.

More than 24 hours have passed since Malik’s interview was published on The Wire news portal on Friday evening. Neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor any other wing of government had responded to the claim until Saturday evening. Requests for comment from that newspaper have also been pending with the government since Friday evening. Malik had said in the interview that even National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval asked him not to say anything about the Pulwama massacre. “What is the role of the NSA? You can understand the fate of the country where the prime minister asks the governor not to say anything about the failings and irresponsible conduct of the authorities,” Khera said. “What is the prime minister’s purpose in asking the governor to shut up after such a massive terrorist attack?” People who distribute certificates of treason must answer whether it is treason or not. In the interview, Malik had said that the CRPF had “requested a plane to transport its people because such a large convoy never passes by road”, but the Union Home Ministry refused. Later, a car bomb hit the CRPF convoy on a highway and killed 40 people – an incident which the BJP turned into an election issue. Supriya Shrinate, who addressed the press conference with Ramesh and Khera, said: “There have been suspicions about Pulwama from the very beginning. How did 300 kg of RDX arrive on site, why weren’t the jawans airlifted, why were the connecting arteries not sanitized? » She added: “It is clear that the jawans were killed because of the failures of the government. Malik’s revelations shocked the entire nation. Shrinate claimed that Malik was very close to Modi, pointing out how he was appointed governor in several states. “Remember that fateful day when 40 jawans were killed in February 2019. Modi went on to shoot a documentary at Corbett National Park. Amit Shah continued his political rally. Priyanka Gandhi has canceled her scheduled press conference in Lucknow and Rahul Gandhi has canceled his engagements,” she said. Shrinate asked, “The question is, why were terrorist reports and threats ignored? How has the Pulwama investigation progressed over the past four years? » Ramesh accused the government of conspiring to keep Malik’s comments out of the media. He said Malik’s allegations had raised issues too serious for the country to brush aside, and would become part of the national discourse. “Vishwaguru has shown a unique model of democracy to the world. Build a new parliament building and kill the soul of democracy. Now, will he respond to the damning revelations of Malik, who is a senior BJP official? We know the government will raise something to distract,” Ramesh said. Malik, who in recent years has made critical comments about the prime minister and his government, said in the interview that he only had one police guard despite being recommended for Z+ security. due to an alleged threat from Pakistan. Asked about the lack of security, he replied to Thapar: “Sarkar chahti hai saale ko koi maar de”. Khera said some TV presenters who spread hate and “directors and actors who are your sycophants have been given XYZ grade security.” Shrinate said the BJP’s IT cell was trying to discredit Malik. She pointed out that the Prime Minister’s office had not responded in the past when Malik spoke about Modi’s reaction to the deaths of farmers during the movement against three now repealed farm laws. Malik said in January 2022: “When I said 700 Modi farmers died, he dismissed it saying, ‘Did they die for me?’ Congress linked Malik’s remark to Thapar that the prime minister “doesn’t dislike corruption very much” to the government’s refusal to agree to a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the Adani controversy.

