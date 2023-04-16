Mary Trump explains why a Donald Trump conviction may now be more likely





The likelihood of former President Donald Trump being charged and convicted of a crime “just increased”, according to his niece Mary Trump, amid new reports of developments in the Justice Department’s investigation ( DOJ) on the Mar-a-Lago Briefcase.

Trump is currently facing several significant legal battles as he tries to run for president again in 2024. One of those cases, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into alleged attempts to Trump of illegally concealing “silent” payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. of the 2016 presidential election to silence her over an alleged affair between the two, has already resulted in a criminal indictment, the first in history against a former president. Trump has denied the affair and maintains his innocence in the matter.

The former president is also being investigated by the Fulton County Attorney’s Office in Georgia for his alleged attempts to interfere in state election processes in 2020, and by the DOJ for his potential involvement. in planning to overturn the election results as a whole, which ultimately led to the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.

The DOJ is also investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents after he left the White House, with both department investigations led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Last August, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence in Mar-a-Lago, finding numerous improperly stored classified documents. It was later reported that the government had previously asked the former president’s team to turn over all classified documents Trump had, which they allegedly failed to do on several occasions.

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump is seen at a conference. Mary Trump claimed on Friday that a new development in the investigation of the Mar-a-Lago documents increases the likelihood that her uncle will face a criminal conviction. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Over the past week, The New York Times reported that Smith’s investigation focused on a map in the classified documents cache, which allegedly contains sensitive intelligence information. Witnesses reportedly said that Trump showed this card to several Mar-a-Lago staff and visitors.

In a Friday tweet, Mary Trump, the former president’s niece and an outspoken critic of his political actions, explained that the evolution of this map increases the likelihood that Trump will be convicted as a result of Smith’s investigation. She cited analysis by Nicole Wallace, an MSNBC legal expert, who said Trump’s alleged sharing of the card he was “not allowed to possess” would be a firm violation of the Privacy Act. spying.

“In case you need any good news, there’s a chance Donald Trump will be charged with spying,” the former president’s niece tweeted. “Recently reported information reveals that Jack Smith zeroed in on the type of documents that Donald illegally removed from the White House – then refused to return – including a classified map.”

In case you need some good news, there’s a chance that Donald Trump could be accused of espionage.

Newly reported information reveals that Jack Smith focused on the type of documents that Donald illegally removed from the White House – then refused to return – including a pic.twitter.com/kEG3oyG5kS

— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 14, 2023

She continued: “Recently it was reported that Donald’s aides were questioned over this card before a criminal grand jury. This adds a new level of seriousness to Donald’s case as it potentially gives prosecutors physical evidence. of his crimes: a proverbial smoking gun This means that the very real possibility that Donald will not only be charged but convicted of a crime has just increased.”

Trump has yet to comment on the allegations surrounding that map, but has frequently spoken out against Smith’s investigation, and all others against him, as “politically motivated” and unfair. In the case of the documents investigation, Trump claimed he had full authority to possess the documents he had, even saying at one point that as president he could have simply declassified them “in there reflective”.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s communications team by email for comment.

