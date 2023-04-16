Lula and Xi Jinping deepen their relationship

Lula maintained that both sides stand for multilateralism, fairness and international justice. Credit: Twitter @lulaoficial.

Friday, as part of state visit A Chinathe president of Brazil, Luiz Incio Lula da Silvamet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The visit, which aimed to relaunch the link between the two countries and even recover the international leadership of the South American giant, was an important step to reintegrate Brazil into the multipolar scheme.

Beyond commercial agreements signed which covered areas such as trade, telecommunications, environment and infrastructure, the visit deepened a key strategic relationship between the two countries. The joint statementpublished by the two nations after the meeting, showed that the Brazil-China link transcends mere trade and has a full impact on the dispute over the redistribution of power in the international system.

A positive balance sheet

In the farewell to Asian power, in a conversation With journalists, Lula gave an update on the state visit to China. I think our strategic relationship is getting better and better. And we don’t need to part ways or fight with anyone to make it better, the president said.

In this sense, in a clear reference to the conditions that UNITED STATES To the countries that want to deepen their relations with China, Lula pointed out that at the international level we do not have political options, ideological options, we have an option which is the national interest.

Lula was received with honors by President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. Credit: elmundo.com.

In the same vein, in addition to pointing out that each country negotiates to defend its sovereignty, the Head of State clarified that we are sure that our relationship with China is not necessarily likely to create scratches with the United States.

Similarly, Lula referred to the conflict in Ukraine, one of the items on the agenda of the meeting with Xi Jinping and indicated the need to form a group of countries willing to find a way to make peace. The Brazilian president has claimed that only those who do not support the war can create a country commission to discuss ending it.

Regarding the resolution of the conflict, Lula also affirmed that in addition to being patient when talking to Cheese fries or with Zelensky, it is necessary to convince the countries supplying arms, fomenting the war, to stop. From the President’s perspective, as the European Unionthe United States must stop promoting war and start talking about peace.

Common interest

The meeting between the two presidents took place in the Great People’s Halllocated at beijing, on Friday afternoon. In the meetingXi Jinping said that as comprehensive and strategic partners, the two countries share broad common interests. According to the Asian power’s head of state, the relationship with Brazil is high on China’s diplomatic agenda.

In the same vein, Xi Jinping clarified that his country will work with Brazil so that their relations provide better opportunities for their peoples and have a positive impact on global stability.

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, both sides agreed and insisted that the only possible solution is through dialogue. Credit: Twitter @lulaoficial.

Thus, in addition to urging them to deepen their strategic cooperation in various fields, the President announced that his country would actively study how to link the Belt and Road Initiative with Brazil’s reindustrialization strategy.

Likewise, the head of the the Chinese Communist Party pledged that his nation’s strong support for the countries of Latin America cement the strong momentum of peace, stability, independence, solidarity, development, promote regional integration and play a greater role in international affairs.

Lula, for his part, stressed that Brazil is committed to establishing closer relations with China from the strategic perspective of shaping a fair and equitable international order.

Therefore, the Brazilian president pointed out that his country is ready to work with China to strengthen strategic coordination in the G20THE BRICS and the multilateral institutions to which they share membership.