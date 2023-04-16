G7 ministers meeting: India asks rich countries to step up emissions cuts

New Delhi: To achieve the global goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, developed countries will need to step up their emission reduction efforts, India said at the G7 climate ministers’ meeting, l energy and the environment in Sapporo, Japan on Saturday.

This will create opportunities for developing countries like India to meet the needs of their people, which will build resilience against the adverse effects of climate change, environmental degradation and pollution, the minister said. of the Union’s Environment, Bhupender Yadav, during the plenary session of the meeting of G7 ministers. .

He also stressed that developing countries must have access to adequate means of implementation, financing and technologies to effectively combat climate change and address environmental challenges.

“The global goal of reaching net zero by 2050 requires enhanced scaling of emissions by developed countries. This will provide space for countries like India to achieve the development required for its people, which will provide the defense necessary against the impacts of climate change, environmental degradation and pollution,” he said.

Net zero means achieving a balance between the greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere and those taken out of it.

“The IPCC’s AR 6 report again emphasizes that development is our first defense against climate change,” Yadav said.

“We hope that developed countries will meet their funding commitments to address climate change and provide the same to address environmental degradation and biodiversity loss,” the minister said in a statement. .

Rich countries have repeatedly failed to mobilize $100 billion each year, a pledge they made in 2009, to help developing countries tackle climate change.

At COP 26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested $1 trillion from developed countries to adapt and mitigate the challenges posed by global warming. India has made it a condition for meeting its climate commitments.

Yadav said that while efforts have been made to establish policy frameworks to address climate change, it is now imperative for governments around the world to engage individuals and promote greater public participation in the fight. against climate change.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi launched “Mission LiFE” (Lifestyle for the Environment) which calls for a global mass movement to induce behavioral changes centered on the “conscious and deliberate use” of resources.

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.

At the G7 summit in Germany last year, participating countries set a common goal of transitioning to a mostly carbon-free electricity supply by 2035.

At an event in New Delhi last month, Yadav said India was free to use its resources to meet the energy needs of its people and that countries historically responsible for climate change could not ask it to. stop its development.

India strongly believes that any action to combat climate change must be based on the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC).

Equity essentially means that each country’s share of carbon dioxide emissions is equal to its share of the world’s population.

The CBDR-RC principle recognizes that each country is responsible for addressing climate change, but developed countries should bear the main responsibilities as they account for most historical and current greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the Union Ministry of Environment, India is home to 17% of the world’s population but only accounts for 4% of global carbon emissions. Developed countries with the same percentage of population account for almost 60% of carbon emissions.

The global surface temperature of the Earth has increased by about 1.15 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial average (1850-1900) and the CO2 released into the atmosphere since the beginning of the industrial revolution is closely linked to this.

Significant damage had already been done before the 1990s, when economies like India began to grow, according to reports.

According to the “Global Carbon Budget Report – 2022”, more than half of global CO2 emissions in 2021 came from three places: China (31%), the United States (14%) and the European Union (8% ). .

In fourth place, India accounts for 7% of global CO2 emissions.

However, at 2.4 tCO2e (tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent), India’s per capita greenhouse gas emissions are well below the global average of 6.3 tCO2e, according to a report published on last year by the United Nations Environment Programme.

Per capita emissions in the United States (14 tCO2e) are well above the global average, followed by Russia (13 tCO2e), China (9.7 tCO2e), Brazil and Indonesia (about 7.5 tCO2e each) and the European Union (7.2 tCO2e).

