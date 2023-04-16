Politics
G7 ministers meeting: India asks rich countries to step up emissions cuts
New Delhi: To achieve the global goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, developed countries will need to step up their emission reduction efforts, India said at the G7 climate ministers’ meeting, l energy and the environment in Sapporo, Japan on Saturday.
This will create opportunities for developing countries like India to meet the needs of their people, which will build resilience against the adverse effects of climate change, environmental degradation and pollution, the minister said. of the Union’s Environment, Bhupender Yadav, during the plenary session of the meeting of G7 ministers. .
He also stressed that developing countries must have access to adequate means of implementation, financing and technologies to effectively combat climate change and address environmental challenges.
“The global goal of reaching net zero by 2050 requires enhanced scaling of emissions by developed countries. This will provide space for countries like India to achieve the development required for its people, which will provide the defense necessary against the impacts of climate change, environmental degradation and pollution,” he said.
Net zero means achieving a balance between the greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere and those taken out of it.
“The IPCC’s AR 6 report again emphasizes that development is our first defense against climate change,” Yadav said.
“We hope that developed countries will meet their funding commitments to address climate change and provide the same to address environmental degradation and biodiversity loss,” the minister said in a statement. .
Rich countries have repeatedly failed to mobilize $100 billion each year, a pledge they made in 2009, to help developing countries tackle climate change.
At COP 26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested $1 trillion from developed countries to adapt and mitigate the challenges posed by global warming. India has made it a condition for meeting its climate commitments.
Yadav said that while efforts have been made to establish policy frameworks to address climate change, it is now imperative for governments around the world to engage individuals and promote greater public participation in the fight. against climate change.
Last year, Prime Minister Modi launched “Mission LiFE” (Lifestyle for the Environment) which calls for a global mass movement to induce behavioral changes centered on the “conscious and deliberate use” of resources.
The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.
At the G7 summit in Germany last year, participating countries set a common goal of transitioning to a mostly carbon-free electricity supply by 2035.
At an event in New Delhi last month, Yadav said India was free to use its resources to meet the energy needs of its people and that countries historically responsible for climate change could not ask it to. stop its development.
India strongly believes that any action to combat climate change must be based on the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC).
Equity essentially means that each country’s share of carbon dioxide emissions is equal to its share of the world’s population.
The CBDR-RC principle recognizes that each country is responsible for addressing climate change, but developed countries should bear the main responsibilities as they account for most historical and current greenhouse gas emissions.
According to the Union Ministry of Environment, India is home to 17% of the world’s population but only accounts for 4% of global carbon emissions. Developed countries with the same percentage of population account for almost 60% of carbon emissions.
The global surface temperature of the Earth has increased by about 1.15 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial average (1850-1900) and the CO2 released into the atmosphere since the beginning of the industrial revolution is closely linked to this.
Significant damage had already been done before the 1990s, when economies like India began to grow, according to reports.
According to the “Global Carbon Budget Report – 2022”, more than half of global CO2 emissions in 2021 came from three places: China (31%), the United States (14%) and the European Union (8% ). .
In fourth place, India accounts for 7% of global CO2 emissions.
However, at 2.4 tCO2e (tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent), India’s per capita greenhouse gas emissions are well below the global average of 6.3 tCO2e, according to a report published on last year by the United Nations Environment Programme.
Per capita emissions in the United States (14 tCO2e) are well above the global average, followed by Russia (13 tCO2e), China (9.7 tCO2e), Brazil and Indonesia (about 7.5 tCO2e each) and the European Union (7.2 tCO2e).
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://thekashmirimages.com/2023/04/15/g7-ministers-meeting-india-asks-rich-nations-to-intensity-emission-cuts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Before Renfield, Nicolas Cage ripped his neck off for a vampire’s kiss – The Hollywood Reporter
- USC Track & Field is having a strong final day at Mt. SAC Relays
- Oklahoma University of Athletics
- How ‘productive friction’ can ignite innovation and unlock the power of an age-diverse workforce
- Türkiye earthquake survivors fear they will be excluded from the general elections in May
- US should stop ‘encouraging’ war in Ukraine, says Brazil’s Lula
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Prabowo become witnesses at the civil marriage of Kevin Sanjaya Sukomuljo and Valencia
- Ukraine awaits US missile system after latest Russian strike
- MHA revokes Kannada actor-activist Chetan Ahimsa’s OCI status
- Serve and smash with Adidas Table Tennis Shoes
- Glamorous racegoers dress in brand new for the Grand National in towering fascinators as the sun shines over Aintree
- Mike Pence insulted the NRA convention in his home state