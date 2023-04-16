Tackling climate change must move from lectures to dinner table, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the fight against climate change must move from lectures to the dinner table. He pointed out that Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) could reduce food waste by around 15 billion tons. Addressing a World Bank event titled Making it Personal: How Behavioral Change Can Tackle Climate Change via video message, he said: Climate change cannot be tackled from conference tables alone. It must be fought from the dinner tables in every home. When an idea moves from discussion tables to dinner tables, it becomes a mass movement. Making every family and individual aware that their choices can help the planet can provide scale and speed. Also Read: Building Disaster-Proof Cities He highlighted the role of Mission LiFE, which he announced at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP26). The mission aims to bring individual behaviors to the forefront of the global climate action narrative. LiFE envisions replacing the prevailing economy of use and disposal governed by thoughtless and destructive consumption with a circular economy, which would be defined by conscious and deliberate use. The Mission intends to inspire individuals to take simple actions in their daily lives that can significantly contribute to climate change when adopted across the world. Read more: Inspired by India’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions: Bill Gates LiFE plans to leverage the power of social media to influence social norms around climate. The Mission plans to create and nurture a global network of individuals, namely Pro-Planet People (P3), who are committed to adopting and promoting environmentally responsible lifestyles. Through the P3 community, the Mission seeks to create an ecosystem that will reinforce and enable environmentally responsible behaviors to be self-sustaining. In his video message on Saturday, he said that under Mission LIFE, efforts are spread across many areas, such as making local organizations eco-friendly, saving water, saving energy, reducing garbage and e-waste, adopting healthy lifestyles, natural farming and promoting millets. According to him, these efforts will save more than twenty-two billion units of energy, save nine trillion liters of water, reduce waste by three hundred and seventy-five million tons, recycle nearly one million tons of electronic waste and generate approximately one hundred and seventy million dollars in additional savings by 2030. In addition, it will help us reduce the waste of fifteen billion tons of food. Let me give you a comparison to know how important it is. According to the FAO, global production of primary crops in 2020 was around nine billion tonnes, he said. He said Mission LiFE aims to democratize the fight against climate change. When people realize that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment, he said. Moreover, he pointed out that Indians have done a lot of mass movements and behavioral transformations, which have had good results in recent years. Listing the successes, he said people-led efforts have improved the sex ratio in many parts of India. These are the people who led a massive cleanliness campaign. Whether its rivers, beaches or roads, they ensure that public places are free of litter. And these are the people who made the switch to LED bulbs a success. Nearly 370 million LED bulbs have been sold in India. This saves nearly 39 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Farmers in India have covered almost seven hundred thousand hectares of agricultural land with micro-irrigation. He mentioned that fulfilling the mantra of Per Drop More Crop saved a huge amount of water. SHARE Copy link

Posted on April 15, 2023

