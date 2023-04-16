Money Hunt 2024 Takeaways





Former President Donald Trump hit the same fundraising pace in the first three months of 2023 as he did in the relatively sleepy post-midterm weeks following his campaign launch in 2022.

That’s the main takeaway from new reports detailing campaign fundraising and spending from January through March, which were due to be presented to the Federal Election Commission on Saturday. Fundraising and spending details by line item provide new clues about the state of the presidential race and the battle for Congress, including a 2024 GOP field that is generating early money.

The Trump campaign reported raising more than $14.4 million from January to March. His joint fundraising committee, which doesn’t file a fundraising report until July, raised about $4.4 million more for $18.8 million in total, according to a person familiar with the numbers. which were first reported by Politico.

Taken together, that equates to an average haul of nearly $1.6 million a week for Trump’s political apparatus. In the first six and a half weeks of his campaign, Trump raised nearly $1.5 million a week in total, which saw his campaign looking for a boost, NBC News reported in January.

The Trump campaign touted the boost after he was indicted last month for allegedly paying silent money to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump. That impeachment came on March 30, a day before the end of the first fundraising period, and his campaign says the fundraising boom lasted into April. Depending on its duration, this may have completely altered the trajectory of Trump’s campaign fundraising power.

Here are some other takeaways from NBC News’ analysis of the filings:

Trump spent six figures on legal fees

In his first-quarter filing, Trump said he had 25 employees on the payroll, including longtime political adviser Jason Miller. He also said he spent nearly $162,000 on expense categories that include the word “legal,” according to the campaign finance filing.

The spending comes as Trump has faced multiple investigations, including the secret money probe. He also faces three separate investigations, one in Georgia and two federal investigations in Washington for his alleged role in trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, his alleged involvement in organizing the 6 January at the Capitol and its handling of classified documents.

Trump’s rivals are raising money for the long haul

Trump’s campaign still had $13.9 million in its account as of March 31, but some of his rivals for the GOP nomination also appear to be well funded, meaning Republicans can prepare for a long primary battle. Candidates more often drop out of presidential elections because they are short on money, rather than because of poor results in the polls.

Sen. Tim Scott, R.S.C., who launched an exploratory committee this week, actually had even more money in his Senate campaign account, $21.9 million, that he could transfer to a race presidential election if he decided to intervene officially.

And former UN ambassador Nikki Haleys’ campaign had $4.6 million available after her campaign’s first fundraising period. His campaign reported raising $5.1 million in the first quarter (although his team said his political apparatus as a whole raised $11 million in the first six weeks of his campaign).

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at a rally in Gilbert, South Carolina, April 6. Meg Kinnard/AP File

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has yet to file his first quarter fundraising report.

One thing to watch: The Trump campaign is practically swimming in small-dollar donations from its mailing list, the closest thing to a renewable resource in campaign fundraising. Some of his rivals, meanwhile, may have to rely on bigger donors to keep pace in 2023, but donors who give the maximum primary contribution of $3,300 won’t be able to help the campaign any more than they chose unless that candidate wins the nomination.

According to an analysis by NBC News, Haleys’ first filing includes more than $3 million in donations from contributors who gave $3,300 or even $6,600 in primary and general election max giveaways. So not only is some of that money tied up for the primary, but those core supporters also can’t donate more funds to directly help Haley’s primary campaign.

Question marks remain as Senate battleground takes shape

Further into the poll, a handful of senators who have yet to announce whether they will seek re-election in 2024 sent different signals with their fundraising.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona independent who left the Democratic party last year, raised more than $2.1 million in the first quarter of this year, fueled by as many big-world donors as possible. investments and some big world donors under Republican Fundraising.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Arizona, has already announced a hellish race for the Democratic Senate nomination next year. He has raised $3.7 million in the same time frame, significantly surpassing Sinema, although Sinema has millions more in his campaign account.

On the other side of the fundraising ledger, Maryland Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat who has served in the Senate since 2007, raised just $15,000 in the first quarter of this year, fueling rumors that he could retire.

Several names have been floated as possible candidates to replace him in the heavily Democratic state, including Democratic Representatives Jamie Raskin and David Trone. In the first quarter of this year, Raskin raised nearly $510,000 and Trone $185,000.

Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., is also still weighing his options, not ruling out another bid for the Senate or even the presidency. His campaign only raised $371,000 in the first quarter of fundraising, but he ended March with $9.7 million in his campaign account. Its first quarter is lower than the same quarter of the 2018 election cycle, when it raised $556,000.

House members prepare for tough races

In the battle for the House, every race will count, with Democrats needing only a net gain of five seats to take control of the House. Some members, including one who faced a surprisingly close race last year, are already gearing up for a big fight.

Rep. Ken Calvert, R-California, a two-decade House veteran, was dragged into a surprisingly tough race in 2022 and won by just 5 points. His latest filing shows he stepped up his fundraising after last year’s scare. Calvert raised more than $1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to just $227,000 in the first quarter of 2021, at the start of the last election cycle.

Another California Republican, Rep. John Duarte, raised nearly $600,000 in the first quarter of this year. In the first quarter of 2022, he raised $467,000. He won his 2022 race by just 0.4%.

