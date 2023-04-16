US should stop ‘encouraging’ war in Ukraine, says Brazil’s Lula





Beijing (AFP) Brazil’s president said on Saturday the United States should stop ‘encouraging war’ in Ukraine, as he wrapped up a state visit to China during which he strengthened economic ties with the main trading partner from his country.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva used his trip to send the message that “Brazil is back” as a key player on the world stage – and to warn that the South American country’s deepening relationship with the China was non-negotiable. Lula was traveling to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for a one-day official visit and will meet his counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. During his trip to China, the leftist leader railed against the power of the US dollar and the IMF, and met with representatives of Chinese tech giant Huawei, which has been effectively shut out of the US market. “The United States must stop encouraging war and start talking about peace. The European Union must start talking about peace,” Lula told reporters in Beijing. In this way, the international community will be able to “convince” Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky that “peace is in the interests of the whole world”, he said before leaving for the United Arab Emirates . Lula, who returned to power in January after serving two terms between 2003 and 2010, met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday. The leaders called on developed countries to keep their pledge to provide $100 billion a year to the poorest countries to fight the effects of climate change. Lula is on a delicate balancing act as he also seeks to get closer to Washington. His visit, which included an economic agenda in Shanghai and a more political one in Beijing, came after a meeting with US President Joe Biden in February. Unlike Western powers, neither China nor Brazil imposed sanctions on Moscow following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both seek to position themselves as mediators to achieve peace in the conflict that still rages in eastern Ukraine. Prior to the trip, Lula had offered to create a group of countries to mediate in the war, and said he would discuss it in Beijing. Asked about the progress of this initiative after his conversation with Xi, Lula did not give details. “It’s important to have patience” to talk with Putin and Zelensky, he said. “But above all we have to convince the countries supplying arms, encouraging the war, to stop.” AFP 2023

