Why PM Modi is silent on Satya Pal Malik revelations, asks MVA





Mumbai: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party be clear on statements made by former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik on various issues including the attacks from Pulwama, here on Saturday. Calling Malik’s claims about corruption, farmers and the February 2019 Pulwama strikes as “serious” and directly related to national security, Congress State Speaker Nana Patole, the chief spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress party Mahesh Tapase and Shiv Sena (UBT) national spokesman Kishore Tiwari said they need to be probed thoroughly. “Many questions are raised in Malik’s allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to remain silent when government blame was pointed out in the Pulwama attacks which resulted in the death of 40 soldiers,” Patole said. He said doubts are created in the minds of the public if this is true and why the request to send planes for the jawans was rejected, where the 300 kg of RDX used came from and other glaring shortcomings who pointed the finger at the Modi government. Tapase said Malik’s statements are too “serious” to discount and the prime minister must clarify as he owes the nation and the families of the martyred soldiers an explanation. Tiwari pointed out that Malik’s bombshell revelations pointed the finger at the prime minister, interior ministry and defense ministry and could have possible “national security ramifications”. “What Malik has exposed may be like the tip of the iceberg. What exactly is underneath that hasn’t been revealed yet, what does that portend for Homeland Security and outside the country, and why this has been kept suppressed for more than 4 years,” Tiwari asked, saying this needs an independent investigation. Referring to Malik’s allegations that RSS leader Ram Madhav offered him a bribe of Rs 300 crore, the Congress leader said it came from a former governor appointed by Modi and the BJP who claim that they will spare no corrupt person. “But now they themselves are completely silent about it.” “All these statements made openly by a senior BJP leader heighten suspicions about the government and therefore it is up to Prime Minister Modi himself to disclose the real facts in this case,” Patole urged. Tiwari warned that if the BJP tries to bury Malik’s allegations under the rug, it will be seen not only as true, but as amounting to a deliberate fraud played against the people, farmers and soldiers of the country who are sacrificing their lives. for the nation. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/why-is-pm-modi-silent-on-satya-pal-maliks-revelations-questions-mva-2569429/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related