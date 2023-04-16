Trump fundraising: from sluggish to blistering after indictment





Donald J. Trump’s presidential campaign brought in $14.4 million in the first three months of 2023, part of an $18.8 million haul between his two campaign committees this quarter, a sum modest that represents only the beginning of a fundraising bonanza sparked by his indictment in late March.

In the weeks since, Mr. Trump has raised more than $15 million, his campaign said on Saturday ahead of his quarterly filing with the Federal Election Commission, including at least $4 million within 24 hours after the Times announced his indictment on March 30.

A more in-depth account of Mr. Trump’s post-indictment fundraising won’t be available for months, when the next quarterly filing is due. Yet the latest figures show the case against Mr Trump has given a boost to his campaign fundraising efforts, which had been slow to start, attracting more than 300,000 individual donations, the vast majority of which were less than $200. , said his campaign.

Mr Trump had a head start in fundraising against his current and potential rivals for the Republican nomination, but perhaps more significant is how his base rallied around the former president after his indictment , which many of his supporters see as politically motivated. .

Trump campaign spokesman Steve Cheung did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Trump raised most of his money through his joint Save America fundraising committee. $14 million of registered campaigns in the first quarter were transferred from the committee. The campaign said the total raised by the two committees was $18.8 million.

Mr. Trump’s campaign brought in $13.9 million in cash as of March 31.

The Trump campaign has used its Joint Fundraising Committee not only as an umbrella group to disburse funds, but also to pay some campaign expenses, according to the committee’s latest filings in January. The committee also transferred funds to a separate committee, called Save America, which has supported Mr. Trump’s political activities.

The patchwork of overlapping committees that has become the norm for presidential candidates can sometimes cloud a campaign’s financial picture. This was the case on Saturday with the presidential campaign of Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and United Nations ambassador.

Ms. Haleys’ campaign had said it had raised $11 million in the first six weeks of her presidential run. But when three committees linked to his campaign filed their disclosures on Saturday evening, it appeared that number may have double counted the funds transferred between them.

His joint fundraising committee, Team Stand for America, raised $4.4 million and transferred $1.8 million to his campaign committee, Nikki Haley for President, which brought in $3.3 million. additional contributions. Team Stand for America also transferred $886,000 to its leadership PAC, which itself raised another $600,000.

The campaign appears to have double-counted those two transfers, a total of $2.7 million, bringing the actual haul to around $8.3 million. A super PAC backing Ms Haley doesn’t have to file a report until July, the PAC reported $2 million in hand by the end of 2022.

A spokeswoman for Ms Haleys’ campaign said on Saturday night that the campaign had followed the precedent set by other candidates in their materials. A representative for the FEC did not respond to a request for comment.

Ms. Haleys’ campaign is not the first to count funds transferred between committees as part of an overall haul: Mr. Trump’s campaign did so in 2021.

