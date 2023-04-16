Farrah Khan on reproductive justice, motherhood and the need for joy





Farrah Khan, award-winning advocate for human rights and gender equity. Illustration by Photo Illustration by The Globe and Mail

Farrah Khan is no stranger to advocating for the most marginalized societies. For the past two decades, the award-winning human rights and gender equity advocate has fought for gender and reproductive justice on all fronts as a frontline worker, trauma counsellor, educator and political adviser.

The changemaker has a major career change ahead, as she steps in as the new executive director of Action Canada, a leading national organization for sexual and reproductive rights that works to advance progressive policies on access to abortion, stigma-free health care, gender equality, 2SLGBTQIA rights, and issues of inclusive sex education with which Khan is intimately familiar.

Prior to taking on this role, Khan was the director of Consent Comes First, the sexual violence center at Metropolitan University of Toronto. She is also the founder of Possibility Seeds, a social change consulting firm where she currently leads the development of Courage to Act, the national framework to prevent and respond to gender-based violence in post-secondary institutions.

After decades of work on the front lines, Khan is ready to step back and focus her efforts on advocating for systemic change at the political level. She’s also ready to live a life in which she always makes joy a priority, and that includes spending a lot of belly-laughing time with her wife, Ontario MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam, and her young son. son.

How is this new role different for you?

I worked for a very long time as a front-line worker with people who were victims of gender-based violence, and it really cost me dearly. There is not enough care given to the people who do this work. A few months ago, I took the time to think deeply and decided that I couldn’t do it anymore.

Now, I’m excited to do work that examines the actual policies and systemic reasons why this damage is happening. My goal is, you know, to burn down the patriarchy. But seriously, reproductive and sexual rights are under attack globally. And we cannot achieve gender equity without all women being safe, heard and affirmed. I therefore look forward to focusing on the needs of those most vulnerable to harm and hatred, including trans people, low-income women, BIPOC women and migrant women.

You became a mother a few years ago. How has becoming a parent influenced your understanding and approach to your work?

Becoming a mother changed my understanding of reproductive health and justice in many ways. From the process of getting pregnant as a queer family and sometimes feeling demonized or viewed as unnatural, to the fact that it’s only been in the last decade in Ontario that my partner wouldn’t have had to adopt our child at birth [in order to be recognized as a legal parent].

I’ve been so lucky to have access to midwifery care and an amazing doula, but not everyone can afford it or access it, which isn’t fair. I also experienced a miscarriage and learned firsthand about the heartache that comes from that experience. Mainly, I realized that a lot of reproductive health, especially around pregnancy, is still shrouded in secrecy, shame and fear and that absolutely needs to change.

How is it to work on these issues at a time when there seems to be so much pushback against progress?

Having worked in the violence against women sector for so long, one of the things we would always say to women when they leave an abusive relationship is that one of the most dangerous times is when they leave.

Right now we were in a very dangerous time because we were leaving behind a harmful world and trying to build something new and beautiful, but the people who benefited from the harm are afraid and act. So this is the time when we need to take care and watch over each other.

Wyoming recently became the first state to ban abortion pills, and a Texas judge is now considering a lawsuit that could effectively ban a common abortion pill in the United States. What could this mean for reproductive rights here in Canada?

It could affect us in Canada, absolutely. What we would like to see in the future is to ensure that when the Canadian government talks about universal pharmacare, it includes universal contraceptive coverage in all provinces and territories. It’s a human right, and it’s also financially smart. Some people are like, we don’t want to pay for people’s sex lives, but you already are. You pay for unwanted pregnancies and STIs in our health system, so why aren’t we doing preventative interventions?

Two popular TV shows, Sex Education and Big Mouth, explore the themes of puberty, sexuality, consent and more in a way few media outlets have before. What do you think of them?

I like both of them. They meet the needs of young people. When young men tell me they watch Big Mouth, I think it’s amazing because it talks about topics we’ve been told they’re supposed to avoid, like masturbation, penis size, and pleasure from women. Young people deserve to have accurate and accessible information about their health. It’s their right, and yet so often they don’t get it. So I applaud these shows, I’m so excited that they exist, but I want this to happen in our education system as well.

How do you find time for rest and joy while working on such pressing and serious issues?

I read romance novels because I like happy endings and I want to read stories where the gay couple doesn’t die at the end. I am intentional with my time with friends and family. I have the most amazing group of women and trans people around me sending me ridiculous memes in the middle of the day, loving me and cheering me on. And I spend time with my son.

I also just want to start seeing joy not as frivolous but as a key part of all this work. Joy and justice must go hand in hand.

Are there any books you would recommend that teach important messages to children at a young age?

We read my son the Feminist Baby series, and we also have an amazing book called Will Ladybug Hug by Hilary Leung. This is about a ladybug who has different friends, and they all like different ways to greet each other. So it’s about consent, and I think there’s never a bad time to start having these conversations with our kids.

